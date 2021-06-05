3 players the New York Knicks should sign this offseason

The New York Knicks faced an early exit from the playoffs as they were defeated 4-1 by the Atlanta Hawks led by Trae Young. We still consider the season a success for the Knicks, who appeared in the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

The Knicks won 41 out of the 72 regular season games and were the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference entering the playoffs. This squad is known for its defensive abilities. With a defensive rating of 108.2, it was ranked 3rd in the league behind the LA Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers. But they struggled offensively and had an offensive rating of 110.6 and were ranked 23rd in the league.

The squad looks promising, but they will need improvements in the side to make them a title contender soon. On that note, here are three players the Knicks could sign to continue their resurgence.

#1: DeMar DeRozan

With his contract expiring with the San Antonio Spurs, DeMar DeRozan could be an ideal candidate for the small forward position for the New York Knicks. DeRozan can help the Knicks tremendously with his offensive firepower and his presence both on and off the court.

This season, DeMar averaged 21.6 PPG, 6.9 APG, and 4.2 RPG on 49.5% FG and 88% FT. With his tremendous mid-range game, he can help the Knicks improve their scoring.

He's not a reliable three-point shooter, but with other great long distance shooters around him, DeRozan could be the missing link in this squad.

#2: Chris Paul

Chris Paul continued his graceful, late-career surge. He helped the Phoenix Suns leap from a fringe playoff contender to a 51-21 record and the second seed in the West. The point guard was crucial in defeating the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the playoffs. Meanwhile, there are rumors circulating that Chris Paul is likely to decline his $44.2 million player option. That means he could very well be on the Knicks' radar this offseason. Paul could propel the New York Knicks to become a serious playoff contender if he joins them.

This season, he averaged 16.4 PPG, 8.9 APG with 50% FG and 93.4% FT. But what he truly brings to a team are his performances in the clutch time and his leadership skills, which can come in handy to this young Knicks team.

He could be the primary ball-handler for the team, thus relieving Julius Randle from ball-handling duties and could create a dynamic duo between the two.

#3 Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard's credentials are evident. A two-time NBA champion and finals MVP, he remains in the prime of his career. Kawhi is coming off an All-NBA caliber season for the Clippers, who entered the postseason seeded fourth in the West. But on the brink of elimination in the first round by the Dallas Mavericks, this Clippers star might be looking for a new team come this offseason.

This season he averaged 24.8 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 5.2 APG with 51.2% FG, and 88.5% FT. His regular-season numbers are great, but Kawhi Leonard is known for stepping up in the playoffs. Not only does he provide great offensive power to whichever side he plays for, but this former defensive player of the year is also a nightmare for opposition players in the defense too.

If Kawhi joins the Knicks, it not only gives the Knicks a genuine superstar player with championship-winning experience but could also attract marquee players, thus making the Knicks a hot destination for players in the league.

