3 Players the Portland Trail Blazers should target in 2021 NBA Free Agency

The Portland Trail Blazers are under immense pressure to rebuild their roster and surround superstar Damian Lillard with a team that can make some noise in the NBA Western Conference. But the offseason has been underwhelming for them so far. Apart from re-signing swingman Norman Powell, the Blazers haven't made any impact moves as such.

Free agent G Norman Powell has agreed to a five-year, $90M deal to return to the Portland Trail Blazers, his agent Thaddeus Foucher of @Wasserman tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 3, 2021

They also saw veterans Enes Kanter and Carmelo Anthony depart in free agency. Portland's immediate need right now is to add more depth to their roster, especially in the wings. But the Portland Trail Blazers have limited resources and limited options to consider when it comes to free agency.

They failed to sign intriguing prospects like Kelly Oubre Jr. and Nicolas Batum and are reluctant to move CJ McCollum, their most valuable trading block. The Portland Trail Blazers only have the taxpayer-mid-level exception worth $5.9 million and veteran minimum contracts to offer now.

With the clock ticking and limited resources, the Portland Trail Blazers front office has its back against the wall, especially with NBA trade rumors swirling around Damian Lillard.

3 Realistic signings the Portland Trail Blazers can target in 2021 NBA Free Agency

#3 Wesley Matthews

Wesley Matthews of the LA Lakers

The LA Lakers are undecided on bringing back veteran Wesley Matthews for next season. Matthews is an excellent wing defender and has shown, whenever given the chance, that he can still make a great deal of impact. He is also a decent three-point shooter and will be a great difference-maker for the Portland Trail Blazers off the bench.

Wesley Matthews bringing the energy on defense! 🔋@MiamiHEAT 57@Bucks 56



2nd half of Game 5 on TNT pic.twitter.com/UzgeAPBJWz — NBA (@NBA) September 9, 2020

Matthews is also familiar with the Portland Trail Blazers as he played for the franchise for five seasons between 2010 and 2015. He was a starter back then and his production was higher. While he may not have that kind of an impact anymore, adding a defensive-minded player like Matthews can help the Trail Blazers massively.

Matthews will also be a cheaper option compared to a lot of other free agents in the market at the moment. His veteran leadership in the locker room can also come in handy. The Portland Trail Blazers do not have many reliable options on the bench to play as backups for Norman Powell or CJ McCollum at the moment, and Matthews is someone who can slot into both roles.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee