3 players who received a higher-than-deserved rating on NBA 2K22

The NBA 2K22 game is set to be released on September 10th. This year, instead of a player database being released in the build up to the release, the overalls of only some of the players have been released in addition the those of the best players, the best rookies, and the best 3-point shooters in the game.

While most players, like every year, seem disappointed with their overalls and think they deserve better, quite a few stars will take what they have been dealt and have arguably been given a better rating than they deserved. The following article looks at three such players who probably got a better rating than they deserved.

NBA 2K22: Three players who received a better rating than they deserved

NBA 2K22 has given an in-game highest overall of 96 to four players this time around. This includes Kevin Durant, who said recently that he thought he deserved an overall of 99. NBA 2K22 has also been called out for giving high overalls to rookies who will be debuting this year in the league. In this article, we look at three players who have been given overalls that they probably did not deserve:

#3 Evan Mobley – 78

NBA 2K22’s decision to give four of the most high-profile rookies in this year's ratings between 78-80 has come under scrutiny, with the likes of Cade Cunningham and Evan Mobley being rated more than quite a few NBA veterans, including Patty Mills, who performed exceptionally at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

2021 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot

While Mobley undoubtedly has the talent to excel on the Cleveland Cavaliers’ roster, he isn’t the most spectacular talent of this year and has been described as a “pass first guy” also capable of finishing at the paint.

They took Evan Mobley No. 3 overall. He's probably a 5. But they paid Jarrett Allen a ton of money, so he won't play the 5, he'll play the 4. But they have Nance--who's quite good!--at the 4.



Their solution: trade Nance to pay more money to a _different_ but much worse 4.



????? — Jerry Hinnen (@JerryHinnen) August 27, 2021

Mobley’s passing is also impressive, but his streaky shooting through the NBA Summer League makes his 78 overall look a bit undeserved.

