3 Players who could see their Boston Celtics career come to an end with the arrival of a new Head Coach

After a turbulent NBA season that saw them get knocked out in Round 1 of the playoffs, the Boston Celtics decided to shake things up in the front office. Former head coach Brad Stevens will take over as President of Basketball Operations, with Danny Ainge stepping down.

With the Boston Celtics now looking for a new head coach, there are a few Boston Celtics players who might have to look for a new destination come the 2021-22 NBA season.

3 Boston Celtics players who we might see on a new team in the 2021-22 NBA campaign

The Boston Celtics finished the regular season with a 36-36 record, guaranteeing a place in the play-in tournament. They couldn't progress further than the first round, though, and for a team that made the Eastern Conference Finals in the NBA bubble, it was a serious underachievement.

The Boston Celtics' new-look front office might make some changes in the upcoming off-season, and here are three players whose stint with the franchise could be over.

#3 Tristan Thompson

Boston Celtics v Charlotte Hornets

The Boston Celtics signed Tristan Thompson to a 2-year, $19 million contract at the start of the season, in order to fill the void left by the departures of Daniel Theis and Enes Kanter. However, Thompson's production throughout the year was poor, as he finished with averages of 7 points and 8 rebounds.

He gave the Brooklyn Nets some trouble in the playoffs, but that was more on the Nets' poor paint defense than Thompson's ability to dominate. With a new head coach coming in at TD Garden, Thompson could see himself traded during the offseason.

#2 Evan Fournier

Evan Fournier didn't move the needle for the Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics used part of Gordon Hayward's trade exception on Evan Fournier, hoping to get more help on the offensive front. After battling a bout of COVID-19, Fournier proved to be a decent option for the Celtics off the bench, and was even inserted into the starting five following injury to Jaylen Brown.

However, Fournier's offensive production was unable to mask his deficiencies on the defensive end. The Boston Celtics will be deterred from paying him his market value, but a sign and trade could be the best option for both parties.

#3 Marcus Smart

Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart

Marcus Smart's gritty play was synonymous with Brad Stevens' defensive ideology, and the 6'3 guard has always been in the conversation for the best defensive player at his position. But with a coaching change on the horizon, the Boston Celtics might look to move on from Smart.

“Talk around the league has been that Ainge explored trades for Kemba Walker before the season and Marcus Smart at the deadline.



- (via @JaredWeissNBA) pic.twitter.com/JgJBy2kxfT — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 2, 2021

He is entering the final year of his contract, and the Celtics will have to make a choice of either paying him or trading him. Smart remains the most 'tradeable' asset on the roster and could fetch quality assets in return.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee