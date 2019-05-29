3 Players the Philadelphia 76ers should let leave this summer

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 48 // 29 May 2019, 04:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ben Simmons is among the players the Sixers should be looking to let go this summer

Over the past 12 months, the Philadelphia 76ers have increasingly put all their resources into contending for a championship. The Sixers added Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris during the regular season, and many predicted that they would advance to the NBA Finals.

However, Kawhi Leonard's buzzer-beater in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals sent the Sixers crashing out of the playoffs - and Philadelphia's latest crop of talent is already facing an uncertain future.

The recently added duo of Tobias Harris and Jimmy Butler will hit free agency next month, while both Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons have also been linked with trades. So, ahead of a potentially pivotal summer, here are three individuals that the Sixers should look to let go.

#3 Tobias Harris

Tobias Harris struggled with his role as the Sixers' fourth offensive option

The 76ers may have no choice as to whether or not Tobias Harris stays, although it appears that a breakup would be best for both parties. Ahead of his move to the Sixers, Harris was leading an underwhelming Clippers roster to the playoffs, averaging a career-high 20.9 points per game - also knocking down 43% of his attempts from three-point range.

However, Harris suffered from being relegated to the fourth choice offensive option in Philadelphia, and his accuracy from deep fell to 33%. The 26-year-old could only manage 15.5 points per game during the postseason and he appeared to be a bad fit.

The franchise has expressed their desire to retain Harris, although recent reports have suggested that Harris is drawing interest from at least five teams. Ultimately, the Sixers should prioritize convincing Jimmy Butler to sign a new max deal and Harris' salary could be utilised by upgrading the faltering reserve unit.

1 / 3 NEXT