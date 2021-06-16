3 players unlikely to return with the Boston Celtics for the 2021-22 NBA Season

The Boston Celtics were average at best during the 2020/21 NBA Regular season, recording a 36-36 run. A couple of inspiring performances from Jayson Tatum guaranteed the team a playoff appearance and prevented them from being swept by the Brooklyn Nets in the 2021 NBA playoffs first round.

However, the Boston Celtics have struggled due to a lack of such performances from the team on a consistent basis. While some of it comes down to the overall morale of the camp, the larger factor to be considered is the players not performing with the urgency expected.

Three players that the Boston Celtics might part ways with during the 2021 NBA offseason

Although injuries played a significant role in the Boston Celtics' output in the 2020/21 NBA season, the quality on the roster was not championship material. A few spots have to be opened up to bring in talent that will help improve the squad if the Boston Celtics harbour hopes of becoming title contenders again.

Here are three players who look unlikely to begin the 2021/22 NBA season with the Boston Celtics.

#3 Semi Ojeleye

Semi Ojeleye #37 of the Boston Celtics

Semi Ojeleye was selected by the Boston Celtics in the 2017 NBA draft and has plied his trade with them till date. Although speculation about his departure has been consistent throughout his stay in Boston, he has managed to stay put because of his defensive acumen.

The case for him to remain at the Celtics, however, currently stands on shaky ground as he finished the 2020/21 season with the second-worst defensive box plus-minus rating for the Boston Celtics (-1.2). On the bright side, his shooting from range improved as he averaged 2.8 three-pointers per game.

Celtics roster evaluation, Part 1: Grading Semi Ojeleye, Carsen Edwards, and other non-rotation players https://t.co/TKBBZsAcIX — Boston Globe Sports (@BGlobeSports) June 9, 2021

Given how he was used sparingly in the 2020-21 NBA season, it is unlikely that Ojeleye will be offered a new contract ahead of the new season. He is likely to be an unrestricted free agent when summer arrives.

#2 Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson #13 of the Boston Celtics

Tristan Thompson was impactful for the Boston Celtics in the 2020-21 NBA season, and while that might make a case for his retainment, it also means he is a tradeable asset.

The trade route will be one the Boston Celtics will be looking to take advantage of due to their financial situation. To that effect, Thompson could be used in a deal with other teams. He also holds value as a 10-year championship veteran, a salary matcher and a top performer.

Thompson was dependable for the Boston Celtics as he impressed in defense and dominated the paint. He led the Celtics in rebounds (8.1 per game) and provided some much-needed experience at the 5.

#1 Kemba Walker

Kemba Walker #8 of the Boston Celtics

Although Kemba Walker's cousin has come out to debunk the trade rumors surrounding the guard, there have been repeated indications in the press about his seemingly imminent departure. The Boston Celtics have failed to trade him in the past but might see it through this time around.

Following an up-and-down, injury-riddled season, Kemba Walker and the Boston Celtics seem to be headed for a break-up.@NekiasNBA breaks down three possible trade ideas involving Kemba and what he can bring to a team: https://t.co/fcrNEkDbCT — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 15, 2021

The Boston Celtics have concerns surrounding Walker's health, mainly as a result of his knee injury. The 31-year-old guard featured in only 43 regular-season matches and was unavailable to help his team out during the crucial playoff first-round tie.

He is also the biggest burden on the Boston Celtics roster in terms of salaries. His max contract will earn him $36 million for the 2021/22 NBA season.

As things stand, he is a valuable trade resource that could be exploited to bring in a healthier and more explosive guard. His departure would also provide some breathing space for the Boston Celtics payroll.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra