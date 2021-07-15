3 players unlikely to return with the Charlotte Hornets in the 2021-2022 NBA season

The Charlotte Hornets' rise during the 2020-21 season has been huge. They came extremely close to ending their playoff drought and were the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference for a while.

Injuries to LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward led to a drop in the standings. If not for those unfortunate incidents, the team might have guaranteed a playoff berth. The front office is now aware that the team is capable of making a significant playoff push and needs to make the necessary changes to the roster.

Hornets were vying for homecourt advantage this season prior to extended absences for Gordon Hayward and LaMelo Ball, and have upgraded player development under Borrego. Charlotte made Play-In Tournament this month and has young core progressing under staff into next season. https://t.co/PTphcwx9LN — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 25, 2021

Which Charlotte Hornets players will we not see with the team next season?

Brad Wanamaker is a possible upcoming trade for the Charlotte Hornets. He was traded by the Golden State Warriors at the NBA trade deadline and did not show significant production during his time in Charlotte.

There are three more players on the roster who possibly won't be with the team for next season. Let's take a look at who they are.

#1 Bismack Biyombo

Bismack Biyombo's time with the Charlotte Hornets might be coming to an end. He was drafted by the Kings in 2011 and subsequently traded to the Hornets, with small stops at Orlando and Toronto.

Biyombo never panned out as the player the Hornets expected him to become when they traded for him as the 7th overall pick on draft day. Despite being a 10-year NBA veteran, Biyombo has never averaged double-digits in scoring or even rebounding.

In the 66 games he played this season, he started in 36 and averaged 5.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 blocks per game in 20.4 minutes per game. Those numbers certainly don't reflect a starting center, and the Charlotte Hornets have already made it clear that they are looking for centers in the upcoming offseason. They have been linked to the Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen and the Pacers' Myles Turner.

Per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Charlotte is also expected to pursue Cavs' restricted free agent, Jarrett Allen. #Hornets expected to pursue trade for Myles Turner (via @GSpillmanNC) #AllFly https://t.co/a1W3u4JTqu — Swarm and Sting (@SwarmnSting) June 14, 2021

