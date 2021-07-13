3 players unlikely to return with the Indiana Pacers for the 2021-22 NBA season

The 2021 NBA offseason is already proving to be one of change for the Indiana Pacers and will likely continue to be as the team tries to bounce back from a disappointing campaign.

Prior to the 2020-21 season, there were high hopes for a talented roster and new head coach Nate Bjorkgren. However, disagreements behind the scenes and a lack of defensive solidity saw the Pacers miss the playoffs for the first time since 2015 and Bjorkgren being fired. Rick Carlisle has since come in as the first major change at the organization this summer and won't be the last.

New podcast from The Sideline Guys for your holiday weekend 🎇@PatBoylanPacers and @PacersJJ are joined by @Mark_J_Boyle to discuss the hiring of Rick Carlisle as the next Pacers head coach.



Listen & subscribe: https://t.co/6qNMpAadjG pic.twitter.com/rw5e7LdN6V — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) July 3, 2021

3 players who could part ways with the Indiana Pacers this summer

The Indiana Pacers are treading the tax line and would be expected to want to avoid it, given that they don't currently have a championship-contending roster. They have multiple free agents who have been crucial to the team this year but who could be attracted by greater prospects elsewhere. In order to keep them while making the roster better without spending too much money will be a very difficult task to undertake.

In this article, we will examine three players who may leave the Indiana Pacers this offseason, whether by their own volition or because the franchise wants to create space for others.

#1 T.J. McConnell

T.J. McConnell is a great two-way guard

Alongside Doug McDermott, re-signing unrestricted free agent T.J. McConnell will be among the Indiana Pacers' top priorities this summer. The backup point guard is sure to garner a lot of interest around the league and could look to try and join a playoff team as a two-way threat. McConnell's latest contract was only earning him $3.5m per year but he could look to double that, which would still be very appealing for bigger sides with less cap space to utilize.

McConnell had an impressive campaign for the Pacers and arguably should have been in more conversation for the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award. He averaged 8.6 points, 6.6 assists, and 1.9 steals per game. He connected with a career-high 56% of field-goal efforts and also grabbed 3.7 rebounds despite his diminutive frame.

TJ MCCONNELL 🔥



16 PTS (8/8 FG)

13 AST (2 TO)

10 STL*

4 REB

1 BLK

Off the bench!



His 9 steals in the 1st half is an NBA record pic.twitter.com/ULsqgvczL4 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) March 4, 2021

Although the Indiana Pacers would like to keep T.J. McConnell, should a deal to join a bigger market come through, it would be hard for the 29-year-old not to accept. There are plenty of teams such as the LA Lakers who could use a playmaking guard that can also grab ten steals in a game.

