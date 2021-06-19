3 Players unlikely to return with Orlando Magic for the 2021-22 NBA Season

The Orlando Magic outrightly fell apart in the 2020-21 NBA season after losing Markelle Fultz to injury. A rebuilding process got underway after the franchise traded three stars on deadline day.

The 14th-place finish in the Eastern Conference standings is a testament to how poorly the team performed.

Looking at their current roster, there are young, untapped talents that are starting to show their value. Although the Orlando Magic is undergoing a rebuilding process that might favor some of these youngsters, there is only so much room to accommodate the current and incoming talents. The franchise will need some allowance ahead of the coming offseason to accommodate their three draft picks.

Which Orlando Magic players will likely part ways with the franchise?

Roster change is a common phenomenon, as franchises will look to bring in players that might be a "good fit." With the Orlando Magic rebuild in full swing, several players have incredibly slim chances of featuring in the team's colors next season.

As the Orlando Magic move into a full rebuilding process, coach Steve Clifford and the franchise have agreed together to a parting, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 5, 2021

The Orlando Magic President of basketball operations Jeff Weltman made a clear statement with the Evan Fournier, Nikola Vucevic and Aaron Gordon trade. It was a clear expression of the path he's willing to take regarding the team's roster.

The implementation, which started during the trade deadline and with the parting of Steve Clifford, will perhaps be completed this offseason.

With the team looking to build a new identity, here are the players the Orlando Magic might not bring back next season.

#3 Gary Harris

Gary Harris

While this might sound like a very unlikely outcome, the aggressiveness the Orlando Magic front office has used to approach their rebuilding suggests otherwise. If there is a favorable trade option regarding Gary Harris, the franchise will take it.

Harris has been exceptional for the Orlando Magic during his short stay but could be more valuable to the organization if traded. His defensive prowess and ability to knock down 3's are areas that make the guard desirable.

Gary Harris didn’t get a full accounting in 20 games with the #Magic. But he showed he can get back to health and be a factor, @jwarfle23 writes: https://t.co/S4pV6pJXwI — Orlando Magic Daily (@OMagicDaily) June 11, 2021

But with competition in the Orlando Magic backcourt, his continued stay on might not be of much value to the team in the 2021-22 NBA season. Fultz is expected to make his return following an ACL tear that ruled him out for the entire 2020-21 season after eight games.

With potentially favorable first-round picks, there is a high chance that the Orlando Magic will make another addition to their backcourt.

The 26-year-old has one more year with the Orlando Magic before he becomes an unrestricted free agent. He could be used in a trade package to get a great deal that will be in line with the Magic's rebuild.

