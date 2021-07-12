3 players unlikely to return with the Philadelphia 76ers for the 2021-22 NBA season

After failing to live up to expectations in the NBA playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers see themselves going back to the drawing board this offseason. Losing to the Atlanta Hawks was the third time in the last four years the Sixers had their campaign stopped early in the conference semi-finals.

This time felt different and even more disappointing for the Philly fanbase, though, after coming into the series as heavy favorites. Ben Simmons drew a lot of the blame for their downfall. Truthfully, however, beyond Joel Embiid, Seth Curry and Tobias Harris, none of the Sixers roster covered themselves in glory, particularly not on offense. Five players who averaged double-digit minutes throughout the series shot below 40% from the field.

There could be a major change up for the Philadelphia 76ers then this summer. Not purely because of their playoff plight, but because there are several free agents' futures to consider and a tight salary cap to contend with. In this article, we will discuss three players who are unlikely to return to the franchise for another year.

3 players the Philadelphia 76ers could move on this summer

After what was a mightily impressive regular season campaign, topping the east and finishing with one of the best defensive ratings in the NBA, the Philadelphia 76ers once again came up short despite Embiid's 30 points a night against the Hawks.

Doc Rivers has now had a full season with his squad, though, and will be able to work with Sixers GM Daryl Morey to make suitable adjustments this offseason.

However, the Philadelphia 76ers will have little-to-no cap space to utilize in free agency. If they want to make effective changes to the starting five, they may have to look to move the contracts of Ben Simmons or Tobias Harris. There is also the $10m contract of George Hill which could be used to match salaries in a deal in any potential trade.

On top of the four key free agents to deal with, it is going to be a summer of tough decisions for the Sixers organization.

#1 Ben Simmons

Philadelphia 76ers v Atlanta Hawks - Game Three

Ben Simmons' future has to be the No.1 priority for the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason. After a disappointing playoff campaign in which the Philadelphia 76ers guard averaged 11.9 points per game and shot at just 34% from the free-throw line, Simmons became the focus of what could be a blockbuster deal this summer.

Several teams could formulate an enticing package for the first-team All-Defensive player, franchises who would rather utilize his playmaking and IQ on defense rather than his scoring. The Indiana Pacers have reportedly had a deal rejected for Simmons, while the Minnesota Timberwolves could go all in on the three-time All-Star.

Simmons' return to Philadelphia seems to have diminished after repeated shortcomings in the postseason. His partnership with Joel Embiid is still not working out the way the franchise wanted and it could be time for Daryl Morey to see what he can get for the former Rookie of the Year.

