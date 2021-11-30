Top 3 playoffs series where LeBron James averaged more than 10 assists 

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James came into the NBA in 2003 with expectations of ending up as one of the all-time greats. Fast forward to 2021, LeBron James is arguably the greatest of all time. Not only did he fulfill expectations, he also far exceeded them.

A four-time Finals MVP and NBA champion, LeBron James is the measuring stick to which everyone is judged upon since his NBA debut. His ability to take teams with virtually no All-Stars to the NBA Finals has been a recurring theme throughout his career.

What makes King James so great isn't just his ability to drop 25 a night but also his capability in setting up his teammates with wide-open looks. This leads to LeBron James having a high number of assists in his box score. Below we look at three such instances where LeBron James averaged more than 10 assists in a playoffs series.

#3. Vs Golden State Warriors - 10 assists

Going up against a juggernaut in the Golden State Warriors, LeBron James had to be at his very best for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2017 NBA Finals. James averaged a triple-double for the series with 33.6 points, 10 assists and 12 rebounds while shooting better than 56% from the field.

NBA @NBA LeBron James becomes the first player in @NBAHistory to average a triple-double in the #NBAFinals LeBron James becomes the first player in @NBAHistory to average a triple-double in the #NBAFinals https://t.co/4TB1duiXac

LeBron's best game of the series came in Game 5 where he dropped 41points, collected 13 rebounds and dished out 8 assists while shooting better than 63% from the field. King James dished out a series-high 14 assists in the Game 2 loss against the Warriors. Unfortunately for LeBron and the Cavs, the series was done in five games as the Warriors were crowned champions.

#2. Vs Portland Trail Blazers - 10.2 assists

Looking to win his first title with the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James approached the 2020 NBA Playoffs like a man possessed. James averaged 27.4 points, 10.2 assists and 10.2 rebounds while shooting 60% from the field against the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference First Round.

Despite losing Game 1 of that series against Portland, LeBron had 16 assists along with 23 points and 15 rebounds while shooting 45% from the field. King James stepped it up even more during the rest of the series as the Lakers beat Portland in five games. James and co. would eventually go on to win the championship in the Orlando bubble.

#1. Vs Toronto Raptors - 11.3 assists

He just loves playing against the Toronto Raptors. Hence, the name Lebronto. King James has consistently been a roadblock that the Raptors haven't been able to get past in the Eastern Conference. LeBron James averaged 34 points, 11.3 assists and 8.3 rebounds in this series against Toronto, which included this game-winner below all while shooting better than 55% from range.

En route to yet another NBA Finals appearance, LeBron James single-handedly carried this Cleveland team on his back. Time after time, James shows up in the big moments. He had 13 and 14 assists (series-high) in Games 1 and 2 respectively.

