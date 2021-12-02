Listing the 3 playoffs series where Steph Curry shot 100% from the free-throw line 

Unarguably the greatest shooter God has ever created, Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry has been lighting up the NBA ever since he made his debut back in 2009. Steph Curry is currently averaging 27.8 points, 6.6 assists and 5.7 rebounds while shooting better than 41% from range and higher than 45% from the field.

Steph Curry's shooting has been talked about enough throughout the basketball world, but even then, it truly is something to marvel at. The fact that you have to guard Steph Curry the second he crosses half-court is unlike anything the NBA has ever seen before and throws the opposition defense all over the place.

Not only is Steph Curry unbelievable from range, his free-throw shooting is also quite remarkable. For his career, he has shot over 90% from the line. What is even more remarkable is Steph Curry's ability to keep his composure in the biggest of moments from the free-throw line. With that said, we look at the three playoff series where Steph Curry made all of his free-throws.

#3. Vs Cleveland Cavaliers - 2018 NBA Finals

In 2018, led by Steph Curry, the Golden State Warriors were the team to beat in the league. With two MVP caliber players and two All-Stars, the Warriors were a juggernaut that just kept winning. Going up against the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers, Steph Curry and the Warriors were determined to win their third title in four years.

📊 statm.us/e/m/ibGX2IyBM Steph Curry's 27.5 PPG this series is his highest scoring average in any of his four #NBAFinals appearances. Steph Curry's 27.5 PPG this series is his highest scoring average in any of his four #NBAFinals appearances.📊 statm.us/e/m/ibGX2IyBM https://t.co/46cdoGgBXp

Steph Curry during the 2018 NBA Finals averaged 27.5 points, 6.8 assists and 6 rebounds while shooting higher than 41% from the perimeter and making all of his free-throws as the Warriors swept the Cavs. The baby-faced assassin made all of his 14 free-throws in the series, with six of them coming in the series-clinching Game 4.

#2. Vs New Orleans Pelicans - 2018 Western Conference Semifinals

During the 2018 Western Conference Semifinals, Steph Curry made all 19 of his free-throws in the series against the New Orleans Pelicans, despite missing Game 1. Curry attempted seven free-throws in Game 2 coming off the bench as the Warriors won that game 121-116.

MarkJonesESPN @MarkJonesESPN Steve Kerr just said Steph Curry won’t play in the first round of the playoffs👀 Steve Kerr just said Steph Curry won’t play in the first round of the playoffs👀 https://t.co/U8zHF02OIi

The Golden State Warriors won the series in five games as Steph Curry averaged 31 minutes a night, recording 24.5 points, 3.5 assists and 5.3 rebounds while shooting higher than 44% from range and better than 47% from the field. The season ended with Chef Curry winning his third NBA Championship.

#1. Vs Denver Nuggets - 2013 Western Conference First Round

This was during the early stages of the Warriors dynasty. Steph Curry was still making shots at a rate that players in the NBA can only dream of. En route to a Western Conference Semifinals loss to the San Antonio Spurs, Curry and co. went up against the Denver Nuggets in the first round.

Curry averaged more than 39 minutes a night in that series with 24.3 points, 9.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds while shooting the ball better than 44% from range and higher than 46% from the field. Chef Curry made all of his free-throws in a victorious six-game series against the Nuggets. Curry attempted six free-throws in the closeout game and made all of them.

