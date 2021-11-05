3 point guards who have performed below expectations so far in the 2021-22 NBA season

The 2021-22 NBA season is fully underway as we approach the end of week 3. All the teams have played enough games for their players to find their rhythm, but a few point guards are yet to hit full gear.

Fans came into the new season full of hope, following an intriguing 2021 NBA offseason. Unfortunately, many of them have had their hopes dashed, as their star players are not operating at the level they are expected to, resulting in poor team performances.

While some players have not lived up to expectations, a few have been the harbingers of change in their respective teams. One point guard worthy of mention in this regard is Ja Morant. The Memphis Grizzlies star has been a delight to watch so far this season, leading his team to fourth place in the West.

Although there is still time to turn things around, some players need to make significant changes to help their team achieve success in the 2021-22 NBA season.

On that note, here're three point guards who have underperformed so far this season:

#3 Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook (#0) of the LA Lakers

Russell Westbrook has provided a few bright sparks in the 2021-22 NBA season for the LA Lakers. But he is yet to reach the heights he's known to perform at.

It has been a slow start for Mr Triple double this season. His turnover rate has been a major storyline as opposed to the slew of triple doubles that were expected from him.

Westbrook is slowly finding his place in the team, though, leading the fast breaks, collapsing the defense and attacking the rim. However, his shooting from the deep is still a major concern, as he is averaging 21.9% from beyond the arc on 32 attempts. He will have to turn up the heat if the Lakers are to contend for the 2022 NBA championship.

#2 Marcus Smart

Marcus Smart (#36) of the Boston Celtics

Head coach Ime Udoka commented on Marcus Smart's role in the team, saying that he will need to orchestrate the offense. Unfortunately, Smart has not produced much despite being the third scoring option. Neither has he been the high-level creator he was expected to be coming into the 2021-22 NBA season.

At the defensive end, he has played at a level we know he can play at. He is leading the team in steals with 2.6 per game, and also has the second-best Defensive Win Shares (0.3).

However, Dennis Schroder is currently outclassing Smart despite coming off the bench. While you want that type of intensity from your rotation players, the Celtics' starters, starting with Smart, need to be better if the team hope to make the 2022 NBA playoffs.

#1 Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard (#0) of the Portland Trail Blazers goes up for a shot.

The Portland Trail Blazers are struggling early on in the 2021-22 NBA season, and Damian Lillard's form is not helping their cause. It has been CJ McCollum's show, as they would have lost more than five games if not for the veteran shooting guard's exploits.

Lillard has the worst field goal percentage among all Trail Blazers players this season. He has already made as many attempts as he did in the entire 2020-21 NBA season, but has only been half as effective.

The team's success lies a great deal in Dame's performances. That means for the Trail Blazers to have any chance of success in the 2021-22 NBA season, Lillard will have to play better.

