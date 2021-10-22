3 Portland Trail Blazers players besides Damian Lillard who could be key to their success in the 2021-22 NBA season

Damian Lillard is, by a distance, the star man of the Portland Trail Blazers. Even on a poor shooting night, you cannot completely write off the veteran guard to step up and deliver wins for the team.

The Portland Trail Blazers lost their first game of the season, but it wasn't because of a lack of production from Lillard's teammates. They had the opportunity to force overtime, but Dame failed to knock down a clutch three-pointer with two seconds left in the game.

Which players besides Damian Lillard could be key to the Portland Trail Blazers' success in the 2021-22 NBA season?

Looking at the stats, Dame Dollar had a decent outing in the Portland Trail Blazers' season opener, registering 20 points, 11 assists and six rebounds. But he went zero of nine from beyond the arc, and the loss margin could have been wider if not for the incredible performances from his teammates.

Although they lost the game, head coach Chauncey Billups has introduced a system where the team can produce even without Lillard, which is commendable. With Lillards' teammates stepping up, their success will not be tied to one man.

On that note, here are the Portland Trail Blazers players besides Lillard who could be key to the team's success in the 2021-22 NBA season:

#3 Norman Powell

Norman Powell (#24) of the Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers acquired Norman Powell through a mid-season trade deal that sent Gary Trent Jr. to the Toronto Raptors, re-signing him on a five-year $90-million deal in the offseason. Although his three-point shooting is not great for a wing man, he brings something different to the Blazers team.

ProCity Hoops @ProCityHoops Norman Powell had Barnes STUMBLING Norman Powell had Barnes STUMBLING https://t.co/ndGUeMR15W

Powell's athleticism is his selling point, as he is never afraid to attack the rim with ferocity despite being only 6' 3". In the Portland Trail Blazers' first game of the 2021-22 NBA season against the Sacramento Kings, he finished with 14 points, and was the only Blazers starter with a positive plus/minus in the game.

#2 Jusuf Nurkic

Jusuf Nurkic (#27) of the Portland Trail Blazers

Injuries have plagued Jusuf Nurkic's career, but the big man could play a vital role in the Portland Trail Blazers' success in the ongoing season. If he manages to stay healthy, his contributions at both ends of the court could be a significant boost to the team's championship hopes.

In the Portland Trail Blazers' last outing, Nurkic scored 20 points while adding 14 rebounds, two assists and a block. Billups has previously said that he plans to incorporate Nurkic more into the game, and we are seeing more of that.

The Portland Trail Blazers are not one of the better defensive teams, but Nurkic could develop to become an elite-level rim protector. He is also a decent passer and adept rebounder.

#1 CJ McCollum

CJ McCollum (#3) of the Portland Trail Blazers

CJ McCollum has not been the best Robin by all counts, especially during the playoffs. The Portland Trail Blazers have suffered defeats that could have been avoided had McCollum played his best basketball.

However, things might be different in the 2021-22 season, as the shooting guard rocked the show in their season opener. On a night where Dame struggled, McCollum added 34 points, six rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block. He also knocked down six three-pointers in eleven attempts, all in 35 minutes.

Swish Cultures @swishcultures_ CJ McCollum ( @CJMcCollum ) out there dancing footwork 🔥 34 points 6 threes 6 rebounds 5 assists 3 steals.. tough shots @NBA CJ McCollum ( @CJMcCollum ) out there dancing footwork 🔥 34 points 6 threes 6 rebounds 5 assists 3 steals.. tough shots @NBA https://t.co/oBJbpakBq8

McCollum is undoubtedly the second-best player on the Portland Trail Blazers' roster, and it is beautiful to see him perform to expectations. His continued impressive displays could be key to the team's success this season.

