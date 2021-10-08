3 Possible trades for Kyrie Irving that Brooklyn Nets should explore amidst the vaccine fiasco

Nobody in the NBA last season achieved a 50/40/90 shooting split except Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets. He is practically unguardable one-on-one because of his speed, quickness and unparalleled ball handling. Clutch time is not a problem either.

Kyrie Irving made one of the biggest shots in NBA history when he drilled a 25-footer to help LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Golden State Warriors for the 2016 NBA Championship.

Irving is entering the prime of his career and could be headed for another productive season if not for uncertainties regarding his vaccine status. If Kyrie Irving misses half of the Brooklyn Nets’ regular-season games plus more in the playoffs, the Nets might be forced to put him on the trading block.

First Take @FirstTake @KendrickPerkins agrees with Shaq that the Nets should trade Kyrie Irving 😳"Don't let this man be a distraction. Sometimes you gotta ... walk upstairs and pull the plug." .@KendrickPerkins agrees with Shaq that the Nets should trade Kyrie Irving 😳"Don't let this man be a distraction. Sometimes you gotta ... walk upstairs and pull the plug." https://t.co/hubeKDKYKQ

Although it is unlikely that Irving will be moved, here’s a look at who could be interested in trading for the All-Star point guard of the Brooklyn Nets.

Potential trade partners of the Brooklyn Nets if they decide to move on from Kyrie Irving

#3 Minnesota Timberwolves

Kyrie Irving in a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves are a potential suitor for Kyrie Irving’s talents if the Brooklyn Nets see value in what last year's Western Conference bottom dwellers can offer. Minnesota has been trying so hard to rebuild for so many years. It seems like they are always stuck on something that has not allowed them to progress as hoped for.

Their current roster of stars such as Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell is not going to cut it in the West. They’ll probably sniff the last two seeds of the Western Conference playoff race, but that is most likely where they will be if they can’t find a difference-maker.

Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets is a difference-maker in so many ways. His on-court exploits are legendary and he will be the best player on the Timberwolves should Minnesota acquire him. The trio of Irving, Towns and Edwards will be a handful in the West if they can stay healthy.

In exchange for Kyrie Irving, the Brooklyn Nets could ask for Russell, Beasley and draft picks. Irving’s trade value is not at its best right now, so this could be worth the trouble.

It should be noted that a few years ago, Minnesota was rumored to be one of Irving's preferred landing spots after demanding a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

With Russell in tow, James Harden could truly claim the ball-handling duties without any qualms. The Nets could stagger Harden’s and Russell’s minutes so one of them will be on the floor.

D’Angelo Russell can wreak havoc on the second unit if Nash opts to bring him off the bench. He provides the Brooklyn Nets with a ton of options. Beasley will add defensive intensity and focus to a team that is full of scorers.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Parimal Dagdee