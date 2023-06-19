3 potential trades for Damian Lillard

Rumors have been swirling around Damian Lillard and the Portland Trailblazers and this could finally be the offseason that the seven-time All-Star is moved.

Three teams that have been heavily linked to Lillard in recent weeks have been the LA Lakers, Brooklyn Nets, and Miami Heat, for a variety of reasons.

So, let's examine how these trades might look:

#1. Damian Lillard to the Miami Heat

Portland receives: Tyler Herro, Victor Oladipo, Caleb Martin, 2023 1st Round Pick (18)

Miami has been linked to Lillard from the get-go. Following their series loss in the NBA Finals to the Denver Nuggets, it has been widely believed that the Heat would be huge buyers this offseason.

This trade sends Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin, and Victor Oladipo to Portland and Miami's 18th overall pick in a deep upcoming draft class.

Lillard gets his change of scenery in Miami, where he, Butler, and Adebayo instantly become a top big three in the NBA ad look for a run back to the NBA Finals.

#2. Damian Lillard to the LA Lakers

Portland receives: Austin Reeves (Sign-and-Trade), Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Mo Bamba, 2023 1st Round Pick (17)

Here, we see Lillard staying out west, moving to Los Angeles to don the purple and gold. The Lakers have been searching for a third superstar to pair with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and will likely be on the phone with Portland.

The Lakers give up rising star Austin Reeves in a sign-and-trade- worth $100 million, as well as Jarred Vanderbilt, Malik Beasley, and Mo Bamba. LA will also have to give up their number seventeen pick in the draft in a trade with Portland.

The Lakers finally land the third star they were looking for in Damian Lillard and will look to add another banner to the rafters in 2023. A Lakers core of Dame, AD, and LeBron will surely be a contender in the West.

#3. Damian Lillard (and Jabari Walker) to the Brooklyn Nets

Portland receives: Spencer Dinwiddie, Joe Harris, Dorian Finney-Smith, Nic Claxton, 2023 1st Round Pick (22), 2025 1st Round Pick (PHX)

In this trade, best friends Damian Lillard and Mikal Bridges team up to form a top backcourt in the NBA. The Nets have been left looking for stars to replace their failed big three of Kyrie Irving, James Harden, and Kevin Durant and this trade gives them a backcourt that could put them in contention.

The Nets give up Spencer Dinwiddie, Joe Harris, Dorian Finney-Smith, Nic Claxton, the 22nd overall pick, and Phoenix's 2025 first-round pick.

The Blazers give up their long-time superstar in this trade, as well as Jabari Smith for cap purposes, and get back a very solid return of players to speed up a potential rebuild.

