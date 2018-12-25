3 problems Boston Celtics are facing right now

Action from Milwaukee Bucks v Boston Celtics

The team that was supposed to top the eastern conference this year is sitting at the fifth place right now. Even with Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward back from the injury, Boston Celtics are no way near to competing for the Championship. Even teams like Indiana Pacers and 76ers are above them on the ranking table, which admittedly is disgraceful for the team.

Celtics have been inconsistent this season. Sometimes they seem to be like their old self but are not able to hold to that form for much longer. So what are the issues that are forcing them to be inconsistent this season?

Why are Celtics not able to perform up to the level they were doing last season even without Gordon Hayward?

There are a lot of issues the Celtics are facing right now, and it has all to do with the players and the style of play.

So let me list three main problems that the they are facing right now.

(1) The young core has been cold this season

Action from Washington Wizards v Boston Celtics

Celtics have young players like Jaylen Brown and Jayson Taytum who were on fire last season.

Jayson Tatum got a lot of hype in the previous season and was expected to dominate this season after videos of him practising with Kobe Bryant surfaced on the internet. However, he has had an average season on the offensive end and a degenerating season on the defensive end. He has not been bad but has not been that much effective which was expected of him in this season.

Jaylen Brown has been struggling with injuries, and his shooting percentages have decreased quite a bit from the last season. He has not been that effective as we are accustomed to seeing him.

These youngsters are still under their rookie contracts, and we can accept such a slump in performance from them. However, these players have a lot of time left in the season to get their form back.

