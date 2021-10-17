3 questions for Brooklyn Nets entering opening night of the 2021-22 NBA season

The Brooklyn Nets have been the center of attention this summer, as Kyrie Irving's stance on Covid-19 vaccination has put them in a muddle. However, they are still one of the best teams in the NBA if squad quality and depth are taken into consideration.

The Nets open their 2021-22 NBA campaign against familiar foes, the Milwaukee Bucks. The Nets will look to exact revenge for their disappointing Eastern Conference semi-finals loss.

The Brooklyn Nets-Milwaukee Bucks game is expected to be a cracker, as both sides possess some serious firepower. The Nets have arguably the best guard-forward tandem in James Harden and Kevin Durant. Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks possess the fearsome trio of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday.

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets Last weekend without Nets basketball for a long, long time.We’re almost there, Brooklyn. Last weekend without Nets basketball for a long, long time.We’re almost there, Brooklyn. https://t.co/Rq7TFk6HfL

On that note, here's a look at three questions for the Brooklyn Nets entering opening night of their 2021-22 NBA campaign:

#3 How will the Brooklyn Nets fare in Kyrie Irving's absence in a regular-season game?

Brooklyn Nets vs Los Angeles Lakers

The Brooklyn Nets had a decent preseason in the absence of Kyrie Irving. They lost a few games, but were able to impress at both ends of the floor. Head coach Steve Nash has been trying to build a cohesive unit since day 1. So it'll be interesting to see how his men respond on opening night amidst the Irving vaccination controversy.

Alec Sturm @Alec_Sturm Woj says: "Right now, [the Nets] are not assuming" that Kyrie will "change course" and get vaccinated. (Via The Woj Pod) Woj says: "Right now, [the Nets] are not assuming" that Kyrie will "change course" and get vaccinated. (Via The Woj Pod)

On the tactical front, the Nets are set to miss a prolific scorer who had a 50/40/90 season. But Nash will hope that the trio of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Patty Mills would take up more responsibility in the scoring department.

So offense should not be a big issue for the Nets in the absence of Kyrie Irving, as they have enough offensive firepower. At the other end, Irving is not known to be a great presence on the defensive side of the ball. Considering both aspects, the Nets are unlikely to miss Kyrie Irving on opening night against the Bucks.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav