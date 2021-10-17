3 questions for Brooklyn Nets entering opening night of the 2021-22 NBA season

The Brooklyn Nets have been the center of attention this summer, as Kyrie Irving's stance on Covid-19 vaccination has put them in a muddle. However, they are still one of the best teams in the NBA if squad quality and depth are taken into consideration.
The Nets open their 2021-22 NBA campaign against familiar foes, the Milwaukee Bucks. The Nets will look to exact revenge for their disappointing Eastern Conference semi-finals loss.
The Brooklyn Nets-Milwaukee Bucks game is expected to be a cracker, as both sides possess some serious firepower. The Nets have arguably the best guard-forward tandem in James Harden and Kevin Durant. Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks possess the fearsome trio of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday.
On that note, here's a look at three questions for the Brooklyn Nets entering opening night of their 2021-22 NBA campaign:
#3 How will the Brooklyn Nets fare in Kyrie Irving's absence in a regular-season game?
The Brooklyn Nets had a decent preseason in the absence of Kyrie Irving. They lost a few games, but were able to impress at both ends of the floor. Head coach Steve Nash has been trying to build a cohesive unit since day 1. So it'll be interesting to see how his men respond on opening night amidst the Irving vaccination controversy.
On the tactical front, the Nets are set to miss a prolific scorer who had a 50/40/90 season. But Nash will hope that the trio of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Patty Mills would take up more responsibility in the scoring department.
So offense should not be a big issue for the Nets in the absence of Kyrie Irving, as they have enough offensive firepower. At the other end, Irving is not known to be a great presence on the defensive side of the ball. Considering both aspects, the Nets are unlikely to miss Kyrie Irving on opening night against the Bucks.