3 questions for Golden State Warriors entering opening night of the 2021-22 NBA season

The Golden State Warriors made a splash in the 2021-22 NBA preseason, and are looking like one of the best teams in the West. They face the LA Lakers on opening night in what should be an incredibly entertaining game, with LeBron James and Stephen Curry locking horns.

The Warriors are entering the 2021-22 NBA season as one of the top four contenders to win the championship. Many analysts scoffed at the odds, but the Warriors went unbeaten in the preseason (5-0) to demonstrate their title credentials.

However, it is quite evident that a lot of factors need to go in their favor for the Warriors to win the title ahead of other star-studded superteams like the Brooklyn Nets and the LA Lakers.

For starters, one cannot assume that Klay Thompson would be back to his All-Star self. It is also not known if the young players like James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody can contribute at a high level.

The Golden State Warriors begin their championship quest with a game at the Staples Center on opening night against the LA Lakers. On that note, here' a look a three major questions for the team ahead of the marquee matchup.

#1 Can Jordan Poole replicate his preseason performances for the Golden State Warriors?

Jordan Poole of the Golden State Warriors against Portland

Jordan Poole is a lock for the starting shooting guard spot until Klay Thompson is back. Poole won the hearts of Bay Area fans last season, and is now a legitimate scoring threat in the backcourt.

He averaged 21.8 points per game in the preseason, the fifth highest in the league; and was atop that list after three games. He dropped 30 points in the Warriors' preseason opener against the Portland Trail Blazers. Poole then registered 28 points against the LA Lakers two games later.

The Golden State Warriors are going to need a lot of big games from Jordan Poole this season, especially against the LA Lakers on opening night. That's because he is expected to be their trump card. If he can bring that same level of intensity and efficiency on opening night, it would take a lot of pressure off Stephen Curry.

