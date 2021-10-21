3 questions for the LA Lakers after opening night of the 2021-22 NBA season.

LeBron James and the LA Lakers began their 2021-22 season in disappointing fashion. They ended up losing 121-114 to the Steph Curry-led Golden State Warriors in the second match on opening night of the new season. The team was unable to shake off the sloppiness they had shown in the preseason. The Lakers carried their bad form into the opening match despite the celebrated offseason additions.

They started in strong fashion, dominating the first three-quarters of the match as James produced a classy performance that soared his team to the lead. The Golden State Warriors struggled to keep up, Curry in particular having a difficult night with 5-of-21 shooting.

However, the Warriors put up a valiant effort as the game tailed to its end. They dominated the fourth quarter of the match, outscoring the LA Lakers 68-55 in the second half to condemn them to their first loss of the season. With Curry having a bad day in office, Jordan Poole stepped up, raking in three-pointers.

For all their fight and brilliance, the LA Lakers will have questions regarding their performances. Here are the three biggest questions from the LA Lakers’ first game of the season.

#1 Can Russell Westbrook live up to the hype?

Los Angeles Lakers Introduce Russell Westbrook

No doubt the biggest question of the night, as many LA Lakers fans present at the stadium for the first time since the Covid outbreak watching Russell Westbrook labor in vain, might have wondered. Things didn’t go according to plan for the former MVP, who started his first official game out of sorts, making 1-of-7 shots.

The nine-time All-Star seemed to be affected by the pressure created from the frenzy of his arrival. Brodie looked as out of sync with his new teammates as he had been all preseason. He spent most of his time on the court looking to make passes and failed to affect the LA Lakers' offensive play. Westbrook ended the night with a 4-of-13 record from the field as he failed to produce from beyond the arc for the Lakers.

Coach Frank Vogel will be wondering how best to integrate the point guard into his championship hopeful side as they finish the game with a 23-points differential. Whatever they do, the plan needs to come up quick, as with James and Davis firing on all cylinders last night. The LA Lakers will need a third of their newly assembled big three up and running so they can stand a chance.

#2 What is going on with the Lakers defense?

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers blocks a shot by Hamidou Diallo #6 of the Oklahoma City Thunder at Staples Center on February 08, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

The LA Lakers seemed to be struggling with a different roster this season. They put in a disjointed performance indicating a lack of chemistry amongst their big names. But for most of the game, the Lakers dominated the Warriors offensively with their driving runs and shots from beyond the arc.

The manner in which they switched off defensively in the second half will concern many LA Lakers fans. The team has shown strong defensive integrity over the past two seasons. The Warriors created open shot after open shot, with Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole burying most of them.

#3 Will LeBron keep up the good work?

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after scoring during the second half against the Golden State Warriors at Staples Center on October 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

The LA Lakers were defeated by the Warriors in the fourth quarter of their match. No one looked more disappointed than their Talisman, who is yet to still win an opening season game in a Lakers shirt. However, that didn’t stop future Hall of Famer from performing, as 36-year-old came out of the park flying.

He began the match shooting 6-of-6 as he looked to set the tempo, controlling the game in a manner far from his age. He combined with Anthony Davis to score six points, finishing the match with 13-23 shots, posting 34 points (the highest recorded in the game), 11 rebounds and five assists.

Despite his best efforts, the LA Lakers were condemned to defeat still. That begs the question - can a man turning 37 in a few months maintain his influence? However, if he manages the kind of form he showed in this match, he should be in line for his first MVP since 2019.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar