3 questions for Milwaukee Bucks entering opening night of the 2021-22 NBA season

The Milwaukee Bucks begin their title defense against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, October 19th. The Bucks aren't favored by many to come out of the Eastern Conference this time. But they boast a solid squad, and will be determined to prove their critics wrong.

The Milwaukee Bucks didn't have to make a splash this offseason. That's because four of their regular starters - Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez - are all under long-term contracts. They played key roles in the team's success, and are expected to replicate those performances this campaign.

The Bucks' bench has seen significant changes, though. Veterans PJ Tucker and Bryn Forbes, who were key to the team's set-up last year, left in free agency. To replace them, Milwaukee brought in the likes of Grayson Allen, George Hill and Rodney Hood. It remains to be seen what role these players play in the franchise's quest to win back-to-back NBA titles.

On that note, here's a look at three questions for the Milwaukee Bucks heading into the opening night of the 2021-22 NBA season.

#3 Can Grayson Allen thrive as a starter in the absence of Donte DiVicenzo for the Milwaukee Bucks?

Grayson Allen in action during a game

The Milwaukee Bucks signed Grayson Allen via trade this offseason from the Memphis Grizzlies. The Bucks needed a backup for starter Donte DiVincenzo heading into the season. DiVincenzo is currently recovering from foot surgery. and is likely to be sidelined for a while.

PJ Tucker was the Bucks' go-to option post DiVincenzo's injury last campaign during the playoffs. But with Tucker departing, Milwaukee are likely to give Allen the go-ahead to start alongside Jrue Holiday in the backcourt.

Allen and DiVincenzo have many similarities in their playing styles. Allen is a tad better when it comes to offense, though. He showcased his abilities during the preseason. The former Memphis Grizzlies guard has shot roughly 40% from the three-point line over the last two years. Allen is also an efficient finisher at the rim.

Bucks Nation @BucksNationCP Grayson Allen gets Giannis Antetokounmpo’s stamp of approval 👍 Grayson Allen gets Giannis Antetokounmpo’s stamp of approval 👍 https://t.co/ytqRtG2zaT

The Milwaukee Bucks will hope he can get off to a good start. That will bolster their hopes of producing the desired results before DiVincenzo returns. Allen will have to improve a bit in defense to ensure the Bucks don't struggle at that end in DiVincenzo's absence. That will allow the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton to play freely, and help the team offensively.

Also Read

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav