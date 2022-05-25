3 reasons why Boston Celtics are the favorites to win the championship this season | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Boston Celtics are fighting tooth and nail to reach the NBA Finals. The team has not reached the finals since 2008 when they lost the title to the LA Lakers in a seven-game thriller.

Several conference finals appearances have ended in losses, but the Celtics have an opportunity to change their fortunes this time. Ironically, their last loss came against the Miami Heat in 2020, the same team they are currently locking horns with.

The Celtics have had outstanding performances in the playoffs so far and look like they could go all the way. They started their campaign with a sweep over Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets.

In the Eastern Conference semifinals, they forced and won a Game 7 against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. It was arguably one of the most intense games in the playoffs so far.

However, the conference finals have been a tale of big leads, as Miami and Boston have both struck devastating blows to their opponents. With the series tied 2-2, action will resume on Wednesday night at FTX Arena.

Regardless of how things have played out, the Boston Celtics look like the stronger team on paper and will likely advance to the finals.

That said, here are three reasons the Celtics are favorites to win the title in 2022.

#1 Stifling Defense

Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics.

It has always been said that defense wins championships and the Celtics have continued their incredible defensive showing in the postseason. They finished the regular season with the second-best defense, with a defensive rating of 106.9.

In their ECF Game 4, they held Miami to one point in the first nine minutes of the game. Victor Oladipo's three-pointer was the Heat's first field goal after 15 attempts.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo The Heat did not make a shot until 3:22 left in the 1st quarter, the longest drought without a field goal to start any playoff game over the last 25 years. The Heat did not make a shot until 3:22 left in the 1st quarter, the longest drought without a field goal to start any playoff game over the last 25 years. https://t.co/pKIBjxodDU

Boston has shown time and time again that they can contain any player and that might be the key to winning the championship. They successfully slowed down Giannis and shut down KD and Kyrie Irving.

#2 Great mix of veterans and young players

Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics celebrates a three-point basket with teammate Al Horford.

The Celtics have found the perfect mix of veterans and young players, which has been productive for them. Al Horford's reacquisition has been a big boost as he has set the tone on both ends.

Marcus Smart has also been monumental for Boston, controlling the pace on offense and coordinating the defense. The 2022 Defensive Player of the Year has been fraught with injuries in these playoffs, missing three games and having to play with injuries in some others.

StatMuse @statmuse Celtics starters on defense this playoffs



Smart: 1st in charges drawn

Brown: 1st in loose balls recovered

Tatum: 1st in deflections

Horford: 1st in shots contested

Williams: 1st in blocks per 36



Each of them received a First Team All-Defense vote. Celtics starters on defense this playoffsSmart: 1st in charges drawnBrown: 1st in loose balls recoveredTatum: 1st in deflectionsHorford: 1st in shots contestedWilliams: 1st in blocks per 36Each of them received a First Team All-Defense vote. https://t.co/G5AHL5S2MO

While the veterans have been sensational, the youngsters have also been a bright spot. As a matter of fact, the Celtics owe much of their playoff success to Jayson Tatum (23) and Jaylen Brown (25).

#3 Playoff experience

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics.

Tatum, despite being 23, has a lot of experience in the playoffs and has had the opportunity to play in some big games. He has featured in the playoffs five times and has reached the conference finals on three occasions.

Smart, Horford and Jaylen Brown are also no strangers to playoff basketball. Although a finals appearance will be new to the entire Celtics roster, they have shown that they can rise to the occasion.

Edited by Adam Dickson