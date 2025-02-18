3 reasons why Boston Celtics could repeat as NBA champions despite landscape-changing trades 

The Boston Celtics were one of the teams that stood pat during the trade deadline. Outside of officially announcing the deal that sent Jaden Springer to the Houston Rockets, the defending champions had a quiet window even as blockbuster trades that changed the landscape of the NBA took place.

The lack of moves suggests that Boston has its plans in place. It's worth noting that the C's can hit the buyout market to fill up a roster spot if the need arises. On the season front, they are still a championship-caliber team well capable of defending their title. While they did have a fair share of bad games in January, the Celtics are still a top five side on both ends of the floor.

With reliable names, chemistry, and an astute tactical mind in Joe Mazzulla, here are three reasons why the Boston Celtics (39-16) could defend their title this season.

3 reasons why Boston Celtics could repeat as NBA champions despite blockbuster trade deadline

#1. Elite offense and lockdown defense

Boston's offense is part-creative and part old-school and that has worked well for so far. The spacing and ball movement allow it to create ample looks from the 3-point line while also making sure that the team doesn't turn the ball over often. The proof is in the pudding (or in the Boston cream pie) as they attempt 53.3 percent of their field goals from the deep.

Their defense sets them apart as well with a fifth-placed scoring defense. They allow 108.1 points on scoring defense and 107.5 points per 100 possessions. Furthermore, they are second on field goal defense holding their opponents to 45% from the field and fifth in 3-point defense allowing 34.5% from downtown. It helps that the team has versatile on-ball defenders ahead of Kristaps Porzingis.

#2. Versatility and depth continue to be their biggest strength

Kristaps Porzingis - Boston Celtics (Source: Getty)

The Celtics roster as constructed is versatile. It's safe to say that this perhaps is one of the better-built teams in the NBA with players capable of playing multiple positions and one prime example was acquiring Porzingis. The former Washington Wizards center proved his worth as one of the more improved and reliable two-way players.

Porzingis can open the floor up for Boston as his 3-point shooting forces opposition defenses to come out of the paint. This in turn makes room for the team's primary ball-handlers to zip through. Thrown in better screening and shot-blocking abilities, the Celtics have a player who can juggle multiple roles.

The Celtics bench has names that cannot be taken lightly. The likes of Sam Hauser, Payton Pritchard and Al Horford bring in energy and experience to help the starters making the Boston Celtics a well-rounded unit.

#3. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown

The one-two punch combo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown is still regarded as the best in the NBA. While the new duo of LeBron James-Luka Doncic and Steph Curry-Jimmy Butler have enough to make an argument, they are yet to prove in game situations that they are just as good as projected on paper.

Tatum leads Boston in all three departments of the game. He averages a team-high 27.0 points, 8.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists. Brown is second in scoring with 22.9 ppg, third in rebounds (5.0) and second in assists (4.8). Their chemistry and awareness of how they play makes it easier for Mazzulla to run the team's offense through the duo. Their two-way play and leadership experience can help Boston edge out their opponents on any given day.

Do you think the Boston Celtics could repeat as NBA champions this season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

