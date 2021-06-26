3 Reasons why the Boston Celtics should trade for CJ McCollum

Portland Trail Blazers’ CJ McCollum has been the subject of multiple NBA trade rumors in recent days. This is despite the franchise reportedly informing the shooting guard that he will not be traded in the 2021 NBA offseason. Jason Quick of The Athletic recently said the following about a potential trade involving Marcus Smart and CJ McCollum,

"I’ve also heard Boston could be interested in a player like McCollum, and I’ve always thought Marcus Smart and his defense would be a great pairing in Portland (obviously it would take more to make salaries match, but Smart would be a great start)."

After an anti-climactic end to the 2020-21 NBA season, the Boston Celtics have been said to be interested in making multiple big changes. Marcus Smart is also a potential trading asset after Kemba Walker. Apart from a center, the Boston Celtics are said to be in the market for a top shooting-guard along with bench scorers.

NBA Trade Rumors: 3 reasons why the Boston Celtics should try to acquire CJ McCollum

A potential trade for CJ McCollum has been said to most likely involve the likes of Marcus Smart and Tristan Thompson going the other way. The Boston Celtics also acquired Al Horford recently, with the Portland Trail Blazers unlikely to be interested considering they still have Jusuf Nurkic. Regardless, we look at three reasons why the Boston Celtics should trade for CJ McCollum as well.

#1 The Kemba Walker trade leaves them short of an offensive guard

The Boston Celtics traded Kemba Walker to OKC Thunder for Al Horford, Moses Brown and a 2023 second-round pick. Marcus Smart is a long-term fan-favorite for the Celtics. But injury troubles and a lack of offensive output have led to his name coming up as a potential trade chip that the Boston Celtics might use for to get CJ McCollum.

A potential “big three” of Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and CJ McCollum should prove enough firepower for the Celtics to make a deep run into the playoffs, with the Portland Trail Blazers also expected to welcome Smart with open arms. His defensive skills and intensity will be a huge boost for the Trail Blazers, who had the second-worst defense in the NBA last season.

#2 CJ McCollum should be a good fit for the Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics are still said to be in the market for a potential center, although part of the problem was solved by acquiring Al Horford last week. Regardless, the Celtics will be looking for potential scorers who can play alongside volume scorers in the form of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

CJ McCollum has proven that, with his years of experience playing alongside Damian Lillard, and should walk into the starting lineup alongside Brown at the PG position. Smart’s cheaper contract effectively means that the Boston Celtics will have to move other pieces as well to acquire CJ McCollum. Regardless, the Portland Trail Blazers are also looking to make changes to the roster and CJ McCollum is the most sensible trade chip to use.

#3 CJ McCollum is coming off his best season in terms of individual numbers

The 29-year old CJ McCollum has proven that he has plenty left in the tank and registered what was his best season when it comes to individual numbers. McCollum missed a number of matches due to injury troubles but came back strongly in the second half of the season.

He averaged a career-best 23.1 points and 4.7 assists along with 3.9 rebounds and is entering the prime of his career. The Boston Celtics will only need to acquire a couple of other pieces to potentially set up a title-winning team revolving around the likes of Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and CJ McCollum offensively. While trading Marcus Smart might be something the Celtics are reluctant about, the Celtics have had an underwhelming season and are in need of roster changes.

