The Boston Celtics are favorites to win the 2024 NBA Finals and there are ample reasons why. From their offseason moves to their dominance in the regular season and playoffs so far, the Eastern Conference champs have put on an absolute clinic.

Given their stellar run, a loss to the Dallas Mavericks in the endgame would undoubtedly be a massive dampener, and the C's will look to avoid a repeat of 2022 in their quest for title No. 18.

They followed that up with a Conference finals appearance last season. This summer saw them pull off blockbuster trades after adding Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday to bolster their two-way play department.

The Celtics finished the regular season as the only team to win 60+ games and later mowed down all their East playoff opponents in four games. They ensured that they did not play a Game 6, and that will likely be the objective heading into Game 1 of the finals at TD Garden on Thursday.

Ahead of the much-awaited clash versus the Mavericks, here are three reasons why the Boston Celtics could win the 2024 NBA Finals.

3 reasons why the Boston Celtics could win 2024 NBA Finals

#3. The Celtics are a formidable defensive unit

The return of Kristaps Porzingis makes the Celtics more formidable than it looked against the Indiana Pacers. That they were a force without him against the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers shows just how good they are one that aspect of the game. The center's floor stretching and rim protection could prove big trouble for the Dallas duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

Porzingis may have to shake off some rust, but he will be a matchup nightmare for the Mavs in the paint. To add, they have four players who are on-ball defenders and have done their job to perfection so far. In Jrue Holiday, they have arguably the perfect matchup against Doncic, and limiting the WCF MVP is half the job done.

#2. Boston is a well-rounded unit overall

The starters for Boston have all been in double figures in scoring. One of the biggest reasons why they ended as No. 2 and No. 1 in offensive and defensive ratings, respectively, was the kind of starts they had from the five that took the hardwood. Derrick White's playmaking and Jrue Holiday's lockdown defense make them a deadly backcourt, while Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have spearheaded the offense without a sputter in the playoffs.

Like the Mavs, they also boast of an adept shooting from beyond the arc. The Celtics have averaged 39.8 3-point attempts per game throughout the postseason and are shooting at a healthy 36.8%. This makes them one of the most versatile teams in the league as they head into the finals.

#1. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown

Widely regarded as the best one-two punch combo in the league, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have shown why they are the best in the business as they have worked in tandem to get the Boston Celtics to the final stage. Tatum leads the team in playoff stats with 26.0 points, 10.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game in 14 outings. Brown is a close second with 25.0 ppg, 6.1 rpg and 2.6 apg.

Brown's breakout form against the Pacers saw him win the ECF MVP. Their on-court chemistry and game awareness make them a stern challenge for Dallas to get past.

