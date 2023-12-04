The Boston Celtics will face the Indiana Pacers in the quarter-finals of the In-Season Tournament on Monday, Dec. 4. Boston will be without Kristaps Porzingis, who continues to recover from a calf injury sustained against the Orlando Magic in late November.

Still, Boston heads into its latest In-Season Tournament contest as heavy favorites to progress. Even without Porzingis in the rotation, the Celtics have one of the most diverse starting lineups in the NBA, and the production of Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser from the bench significantly boosts Joe Mazzulla's team's chances.

3 reasons why Boston Celtics could win the inaugural 2023-24 NBA In-Season tournament

With Porzingis expected to return to action soon, the Celtics are among the favorites to win the inaugural In-Season Tournament. Here are three reasons why:

#1 The best top-six in the NBA

Most teams have a star duo or, if they're lucky, a 'big three'. However, the Celtics roster is constructed of six players who could arguably be named to an All-Star team in any given season. As such, the Celtics have a "top six," making their starting rotation and sixth man the deepest in the NBA, a fact that is widely accepted around the league.

With such top-end depth, the Celtics have proven capable of navigating an injury to one of their stars. Boston lost to the Miami Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals last season. Primarily due to a Jayson Tatum injury, Brad Stevens has dramatically increased the talent level of Boston's primary supporting cast.

Assuming the Celtics progress past the Indiana Pacers on Monday, Porzingis will likely be back in the rotation for the semi-finals, giving the Celtics a boost ahead of two win-or-go-home games.

#2 Jayson Tatum's post game

Jayson Tatum has added a more robust post-game to his scoring repertoire this season. The Celtics are running actions to get their star player into the post. From there, Tatum is either hitting fadeaway, facing up and taking his man off the dribble, or providing some post playmaking for slashers or relocating shooters on the perimeter.

Having an elite scorer working out of the post is forcing teams into some tough decisions. You can't send a double-team when there are four other All-Star-level talents spaced around the perimeter. However, you can't leave an All-NBA talent unchecked in mid-post, either.

As such, Boston can lean on Tatum's scoring ability and post-play during difficult stretches. They will trust his presence, and a scoring threat can open up opportunities elsewhere on the floor, leading to more consistent shooting from deep due to the additional defensive focus that Tatum can draw.

#3 A diverse defense

The Boston Celtics rank second in the NBA for defensive rating. Joe Mazzulla's team is currently running a switch one through four with the five-man in-drop system. This allows the Celtics to limit the effectiveness of pick-and-rolls and to funnel ball-handlers toward the dropping big, limiting high-quality shot attempts out of screening actions.

Boston also utilizes a 2-2-1 full-court press to take high-paced teams out of rhythm and force them into a half-court set midway through the shot clock. Of course, the Celtics also have the defensive personnel to dominate in man-to-man coverage or to go into a full switching system with the big also involved guarding the perimeter (primarily the corners.)

Factoring in Boston's high-powered offense and top-three defense, it's hard to envision many teams blowing them out. The Celtics will be a tough opponent for any team looking to progress in the In-Season Tournament. Furthermore, Boston has aspirations of winning an NBA championship this season and they will want to get as much win-or-go-home experience under their belts as possible.

Winning the In-Season Tournament is a great way to gain that experience early in the season.