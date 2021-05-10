3 reasons why the Brooklyn Nets are the new age bad boys of the NBA

The Brooklyn Nets are currently the most controversial team in the NBA. Though super-teams are not a new concept in the NBA, the Nets have certainly been on the radar since Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving joined forces.

3 Reasons Why the Brooklyn Nets are the least liked team in the NBA

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are certainly not stereotypical superstars that we have seen so far in the NBA. Their distinctive personalities clearly separate them from the rest.

One cannot argue with the exceptional basketball skills that the Brooklyn Nets superstars possess, but their demeanor off-court and the controversies surrounding them have always been a topic of debate.

3. The formation of the Brooklyn Nets as a super-team leading to a shifting of powers in the NBA

James Harden and Blake Griffin of the Brooklyn Nets

On 14th January 2021, The Brooklyn Nets acquired former league MVP and multiple-time scoring champion James Harden in a blockbuster trade. This sent shock waves through the NBA as the Nets assembled the best offensive team in the history of the league.

In less than two months, the Brooklyn Nets signed 6-time NBA All-Star and 2011 Dunk contest winner Blake Griffin to a veteran minimum contract. This involved Griffin agreeing to a buy-out worth $56.5 million left on his contract with the Pistons.

Many trade pundits criticized the move by the Brooklyn Nets, saying it would disturb the balance of power in the NBA and make the league less competitive. NBA icon and Nets legend Julius Irving, during an appearance on "Inside the Green Room" podcast, said that the Nets were "buying a championship" and went on to say:

They’re getting all these pieces… they don’t know at the end of the season what it’s going to look like or what it’s going to feel like, but they’re going to be formidable. You’ve got a team with six former All-Stars, and three (All-NBA) guys who have been there and succeeded in the playoffs.”

2. Kevin Durant and his constant social media feuds

The former 2-time NBA champion and finals MVP has over the years been involved in countless social media feuds involving media professionals, former teammates, and even teenagers trolling him online. His latest controversy involves American actor and comedian Michael Rapaport.

I receive threats and disgusting messages DAILY, but never in my wildest dreams did I think @KDTrey5 would be among them. The 🐍 himself is now threatening me, bringing up my wife and wants to fight. This is supposed to be America’s sweetheart right? #ImDaRealMVP pic.twitter.com/l1VQfGMMRF — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) March 30, 2021

This was followed by an online feud with former NFL player and now TV presenter Shannon Sharpe. On the popular show "Undisputed" on Fox Sports 1, Shannon Sharpe reacted to Brooklyn star Kevin Durant saying he no longer chases rings, while tweeting the following:

It’s easy for Kevin Durant to say that now b/c he has the titles. The titles put his mind at ease.



If KD felt like that in the beginning, he would’ve never left OKC to link up with a team that went 73-9 & had some of the greatest shooters to ever live. pic.twitter.com/au82sjXHuW — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) April 12, 2021

This led to shots being fired back and forth from both ends, with Durant responding with the following tweet:

Y’all drunk uncle out here lying again. When did I say this @ShannonSharpe ??????????????????????????? https://t.co/698XHOxcYn — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) April 13, 2021

Kevin Durant's critics have often been quoted as saying that "he is too sensitive" and should not pay so much heed to what people say on social media about him.

Though this has certainly not stopped Durant from counter-attacking trolls and people who question or criticize him on the internet, he has also been accused of replying from burner accounts.

1. Kyrie Irving the most controversial player in the NBA currently

Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving has had a hostile relationship with the media for a while now. At the beginning of the 2020-21 NBA season, the 7-time All-Star had made his position very clear that he would not indulge in any talks with the media post-game or at any other time declaring a media blackout.

This was followed by a heavy backlash as Irving was accused of being unprofessional and was condemned by various sections of the media for having a privileged attitude.

The blackout was, however, cut short when Irving resumed talks with the media soon after, which also did not last very long as he was later fined for violating league rules concerning media access.

Nets guard Kyrie Irving and the Nets organization have each been fined $35,000 for violating league rules governing media interview access. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 5, 2021

Another major accusation that the Brooklyn Nets superstar has been facing is his absence from many of the scheduled matches, sometimes even without notifying his teammates or head coach Steve Nash.

In his 2 NBA seasons with the Brooklyn Nets, Irving has only played 71 games out of the 126 games till now. Irving has cited personal reasons for most of his absence and even apologized to his teammates and head coach for not informing them on prior notice.

Kyrie Irving is missing his second straight game for personal reasons, reasons that @ZachLowe_NBA says he has not shared with the Nets' upper brass. Personally, if the Nets are okay with that, so am I. 🤷🏻‍♀️Good stuff from @RKHorry & @paulpierce34 on the locker room in these cases: pic.twitter.com/VBM25qsXtk — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) January 8, 2021

There's no denying the fact that Irving is one of the most talented and probably the best ball-handler in the NBA. However, his off-court attitude and behavior are something that has often been under scrutiny.

In conclusion

The Big-3 of the Brooklyn Nets, which consists of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden, have only played a mere 7 games together until now.

Their team chemistry has been the talk of the town for their detractors, with their top superstars missing several games, though they have time and again proved to have the ability to flip the switch.

The 2021 NBA playoffs are really going to put them to the test, with many of the analysts saying that it's a championship or bust for them.