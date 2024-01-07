3 reasons why Buddy Hield is a perfect Lakers trade target and why they shouldn't trade for him

Buddy Hield, the 31-year-old shooting guard for the Indiana Pacers, is a potential trade target for the LA Lakers. The team is currently in a complicated situation; they currently stand as the 11th seed in the West (17-19), now falling behind the Warriors (17-18), following the back-to-back home stand loss against the Miami Heat and the Memphis Grizzlies.

This is concerning due to their expectations following last season's Western Conference Finals run. The Lakers retained most of their core players and rotational pieces from the season to ensure stability and confidence among players.

While the arrival of players like Gabe Vincent from the Heat has not resulted in what was expected but an injury-riddled season, the move has not worked out entirely up until the halfway point of the season.

3 reasons Lakers should trade for Buddy Hield and 3 reasons not to

Three reasons why Buddy Hield is a perfect Lakers trade target

1. Perimeter shooting

The Lakers have been looking for perimeter shooting depth, and Hield would be a solid addition to that. He is a solid three-point shooter, averaging 38.1% from deep on seven or more attempts this season.

He would take the opposing team's attention from LeBron James and Anthony Davis when he's on the court and create space for them to operate.

2. Experience

Hield has been in the league for six seasons and has played over 450 games. He's shown he can be a veteran starter for a young and experienced team. He has also played in 12 playoff games, which would be a valuable experience for the Lakers.

3. Salary

With three years and $63.8 million left on his contract, Hield is a reasonable option to trade for. By doing so, the Lakers would be able to recruit a reliable player without going over budget.

3 reasons Lakers shouldn't pursue Buddy Hield

1. Age

Hield is already 31 years old, which means he may not have many prime years left in the league. The NBA is only getting younger, and Hield hasn't shown any signs of progression.

2. Defence

Hield is not known for his defense, which could be a liability for the Lakers. The Lakers are tied for 10th in net defensive rating, and Anthony Davis has played a significant role in that. Adding Hield would be a step backward for a team that lacks perimeter defense.

3. Inability to create own shot

The Lakers, while in desperate need of spacing and shooting, require someone to create their own shot as well. A big key to Austin Reave's success follows the trend of him operating in the pick and roll and drawing fouls as he draws attention with his shot-making.

Hield has shown throughout his career that he's more comfortable with catching and shooting. In this aspect, the Lakers would benefit more from players such as Zach Lavine, who can make plays for the team and draw attention away from LeBron James and Anthony Davis.