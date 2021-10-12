3 reasons why the Chicago Bulls' Coby White could win NBA 6th Man of the Year

Chicago Bulls' Coby White entered the NBA with a solid skillset to play in both guard spots. He was able to be part of the show as well as run the show. The 21 year old from the University of North Carolina is a true scorer of the rock, and with the additions to the Chicago Bulls roster, Coby White has more opportunities to shine. Can that shine translate to winning the NBA's 6th Man of the Year? Let's examine the possibilities.

Coby White the Chicago Bulls backup point guard

The Chicago Bulls had a stellar offseason and acquired the talent necessary to compete in the more competitive Eastern Conference. The additions of DeMar DeRozan and especially Lonzo Ball bode well for Coby White because when he subs in, the Chicago Bulls won't lose any scoring - if at all. His instant offense and averaging over 14 points a game in his young career speaks to his scoring effectiveness.

How does Coby White score?

Coby White shoots at a 41% clip from the field and 36% from the arc. He hits 90% of his foul shots, and gets a lift on his jumpers in a way that would excite shooting gurus. The percentages obviously have to rise and speak more to the responsibility of scoring when he's on the floor. He likes to go to his left to pull up, and has an array of step backs and stagger drives to get to and fill up the cup. The Chicago Bulls, if Coby White is in their long-term plans, have a reliable scorer who can hit the three and also dunk on anyone guarding the rim.

What will it take for Coby White to win the 6th Man of the Year?

#3 Shoot at a higher clip

Some fans of the Chicago Bulls think Coby White is a gunner who doesn't need to be on the floor so much, and I reasonably beg to differ. Coby White's green light is another man's full stop, and for Coby White to be on more NBA lips he has to improve his shooting. As the Chicago Bulls' starters head to the bench, Billy Donovan will expect the second team to continue to pressure the defense, and Coby White will certainly do that with skill and will. He has not seen a shot he does not like, and if he fine tunes that shooter's eye, the Chicago Bulls won't have to look elsewhere as the NBA trade deadline approaches. He will be the master of his future with the Chicago Bulls if he performs accordingly.

#2 Continues to trust in himself

Coby White lost the starting point guard spot last season before the NBA All-Star break. That hit on confidence could certainly diminish the confidence of anyone, yet a young player like Coby White who is accustomed to being in the spotlight. The presumed pressure of starting no longer exists, so Coby White can go out there and be himself to score the basketball. The defense will have to adjust to the change of pace between him and Lonzo Ball, and that subtlety should give Coby White a charge to perform at the highest level when he's in the game.

#1 Don't get ready, stay ready

When looking at former 6th men of the year, like Lou Williams and Jamal Crawford, what's noticeable is the ability to enter the game on fire. Coby White can score, we all know that, yet can he score in big spots when the Chicago Bulls need a bucket to stop an opposing run when the starters are gassed? If Coby White does score without a conscious, the Chicago Bulls will have a strong bench that will give the Chicago Bulls an advantage over most teams and allow the Bulls to win games they didn't win last season. It seems the Chicago Bulls will trend high this season. Coby White, this is your shot, now what are you going to do with it?

