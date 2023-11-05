3 reasons why colorful NBA In-Season Tournament courts are a terrible idea

The revelation of the court designs for the NBA In-Season Tournament was met with mixed reactions from the fans, many of whom leaned toward the negative side. One fan even called it "the worst thing to ever happen to basketball."

Even the writer believes there is no need for the NBA to require its member teams to bring in separate court designs for its In-Season Tournament, and he has three reasons why.

Reasons why NBA In-Season Tournament court designs were panned

#1 The color coding is an eye sore

First, the obvious. The court designs used for the NBA In-Season Tournament are so colorful that it's already a reason to cringe.

Two particular examples are those of the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis and the United Center in Chicago.

The Indiana Pacers opted to paint their home floor blue and yellow for the NBA In-Season Tournament, but the finished product was not pleasing to the eye.

We are not even mentioning the fact that the Golden State Warriors also call blue and gold their official colors.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls went with an all-red design, which was also met with negative comments from fans.

For the writer, though, the Bulls' all-red flooring just made him sing Taylor Swift's "Red" more.

#2 The court design is similar to the teams' City Edition jerseys

Another concern from the fans is that the court designs are almost identical to the teams' City Edition jerseys.

Going back to the example of the Pacers, because the color of their NBA In-Season Tournament floor matches their City Edition jerseys, the fans found it weird to see too much blue inside the court.

Fans are implying that the teams must choose which to keep, and they prefer to keep the City Edition jerseys instead.

#3 There is no need for a new court design at all

This writer could not understand why the NBA would want all its teams to have specific court designs for its In-Season Tournament when they could have just stuck with the usual.

Instead of having a colorful court design that could make the fans cringe, why not use their default court design?

The NBA can ask the teams to just leave the In-Season Tournament trophy at the halfcourt circle, but that is the only specific the writer would want and just keep the usual flooring as is.