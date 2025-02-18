3 reasons why the Dallas Mavericks need Anthony Davis to compete for a playoff berth 

The Dallas Mavericks shocked the basketball world when they traded Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers in exchange for a package that included Anthony Davis. The Mavs are hoping that the duo of Kyrie Irving and Davis will be enough to win an NBA championship in the next couple of years.

Ad

Davis made his debut for the Mavs on Feb. 8 against the Houston Rockets, finishing with 26 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks in a 116–105 win. However, the one-time champ suffered a strained left adductor and was subsequently ruled out for multiple.

Since AD's injury, the Mavs are 2-1 with wins over the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat before the All-Star break. Kyrie Irving participated in the 2025 All-Star Game as a replacement for Davis, so he didn't have a lot of rest before the start of the second half of the campaign.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

3 reasons why the Dallas Mavericks need Anthony Davis back

#1. Mavs need a secondary scorer

With Luka Doncic out of the team, Kyrie Irving is now the primary scorer for the Dallas Mavericks. Irving needs the ball in his hands to be effective though he's not as good as a playmaker like Doncic.

Nevertheless, the Mavs need to get Anthony Davis back since he's a legitimate scoring threat despite his lack of 3-point shooting. Davis is a dominant presence on the paint, and if Dallas wants to get out of the play-in spots, he needs to return as soon as possible.

Ad

#2. Anthony Davis' defense propels Dallas to legitimate playoff contenders

The biggest reason why the Mavericks went after Davis is his top-tier defense. Davis is one of the best defenders in the NBA, with his length being a difference-maker. He's also capable of defending smaller players due to his athleticism.

Without Davis, as well as their other big men in Dereck Lively II, Daniel Gafford and Dwight Powell, the Mavs might not have a chance of stopping bigger teams such as the Denver Nuggets. "AD" provides more defensively than the other side of the ball.

Ad

#3. Mavericks have a tough schedule

The Dallas Mavericks are currently sitting eighth in the Western Conference standings at 30-26. They have some momentum before the All-Star break, so it will be interesting to see if it will carry on for the remainder of the season.

Davis' presence on both sides of the floor gives Dallas a chance to win every game. The Mavs have 26 games remaining, with ESPN giving them the seventh-hardest remaining schedule in the NBA.

Ad

They need to be perfect in nearly every step of the day, with teams such as the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors on their tail. The Sacramento Kings have also played well recently, so the road to success post-Luka Doncic is getting steeper every game "AD" misses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback