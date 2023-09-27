3 reasons why Damian Lillard & Giannis Antetokounmpo will win 2023-24 NBA championship.

The Damian Lillard trade drama is finally over; at least, we think it is. The former Portland Trail Blazers star is being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks in a three-team trade involving the Phoenix Suns. Lillard did not get his desired destination of the Miami Heat. It remains to be seen if Lillard will hold out, but he should be happy to be paired with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The trade is a blockbuster three-way and finally moves the biggest piece this NBA offseason. The full trade details involve multiple stars and a ton of huge salaries.

Milwaukee gets Lillard and a new star upgrade in the backcourt. Portland received Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, Milwaukee’s 2029 unprotected first round pick, and two Milwaukee pick swaps in 2028 and 2030. Phoenix gets a lot of depth in the form of Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson.

The Blazers are not done. They are actively trying to move Holiday now as they commit to a younger roster. It also will be interesting to see if Lillard still attempts a move to Miami. Maybe he will try to bring Antetokounmpo with him in a far-fetched move.

For now, the Bucks just rose even higher among the contenders. The Suns got better as well and now have more space for Bradley Beal, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant to operate as they finally trade Ayton.

Three reasons why Damian Lillard & Giannis Antetokounmpo may win the title

Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo are teaming up now in Milwaukee. The Bucks came out of nowhere to win the Lillard sweepstakes. They made a huge move to keep their Greek superstar happy. They may now be the favorite to win the East. Let’s take a look at three reasons why the Bucks could win the title next season.

3. Damian Lillard is an upgrade from Jrue Holiday

The Bucks were good enough to win the title in 2021 and were the number one seed in the East last season. They did it with Holiday as the best guard. Now they have Lillard, who is a major upgrade from Holiday, on the offensive end.

Both players are All Stars who consistently average double figures. However, Holiday has not had a season with more than two points per game since 2019.

Lillard is one of the most prolific scorers in the league. He has averaged, at least, 25 points per game in every season since 2015-16, save for one. Lillard averaged 24.0 ppg in 29 games when he missed most of the 2015-16 season with injury.

The increased scoring from Holiday to Lillard will help the Bucks offense tremendously. It will also help relieve some of the stress on Antetokounmpo to carry the team.

2. Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez will get more open looks

Damian Lillard brings more floor spacing than ever before to the Bucks. Now Antetokounmpo will likely not have to take some of the perimeter chances from outside. Lillard immediately becomes the best perimeter shooter on a team full of good shooters.

The addition means a lot more looks for Middleton and likely wide open looks from deep for Lopez. Middleton will no longer be the main perimeter threat and will get a lot less defensive attention as opponents will focus on Lillard and Antetokounmpo.

1. More rest for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Damian Lillard now brings a force that can carry a team by himself when Antetokounmpo is out. The team will no longer face such a deep decline on Antetokounmpo's rest days or when he may be banged up.

Damian Lillard is capable of winning games by himself during the long grind of the 82-game season. The former Blazer should also be reinvigorated and hungry to get back to his amazing production of year’s past.

The Bucks are now favorites to win the NBA title at +350, passing the Denver Nuggets. The addition of Lillard forms one of the best duos in the league. It is championship or bust for the Bucks.