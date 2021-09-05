3 Reasons why Dennis Schroder could have a comeback season with the Boston Celtics

Dennis Schroder had a rather underwhelming 2020-21 NBA season with the LA Lakers. Starting at point guard, Schroder faced heavy criticism due to his inability to perform on the offensive end.

Keeping in mind his poor chemistry with Lakers star Anthony Davis, Schroder was more or less unlikely to return to the franchise.

Circumstances took a turn for the worse come offseason time. After refusing an $84 million contract extension with the Lakers, the point guard found himself in deep water with an absence of takers.

Looking for upwards of $20 million a year, Dennis Schroder had no one interested in signing him, especially not the Lakers]. It was in the month of August, after the NBA Free Agency started, that Schroder signed with the Boston Celtics for $5.9 million as part of their taxpayer mid-level exception.

Breaking: Dennis Schroder has agreed to a one-year, $5.9M deal with the Celtics, sources tell @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/v595NX1NX8 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 10, 2021

While there are mixed opinions about this acquisition, here are three reasons why Dennis Schroder could have a comeback season with the Boston Celtics.

#1 Dennis Schroder is going to work.

Dennis Schroder looks on at the Los Angeles Lakers v New Orleans Pelicans game

After a disappointing season with the Lakers, joining their arch rivals is definitely a reason to get back in the gym. Since the photos of Jayson Tatum getting absolutely shredded went viral, there is some talk of Schroder being the other Celtic to follow that trend.

Dennis Schroder taking no days off pic.twitter.com/Xys917ipoh — CelticsLife.com (@celticslife) September 4, 2021

If the photos are to be believed as any proof of motivation, we can expect that Schroder pumping some iron will have a definite upside. While Jayson Tatum has his own points to prove this upcoming season, we should expect the newly acquired Celtics guard to put his transformed self on display.

He averaged 15.1 points last season on 43.7% shooting from the field. This is a decline from his previous season with the Oklahoma City Thunder where he averaged 18.9 points on 46.9% from the field.

His three point shooting dropped from a 38.5% in the 2019-20 season to 33.5% in the 2020-21 season. If there is any scope for improvement, Schroder going to work like this is a great sign.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar