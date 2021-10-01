3 reasons why Dennis Schroder will be a contender for NBA Sixth Man of the Year honors this season

Dennis Schroder signed for the Boston Celtics after declining a five-year $84-million deal to once again play with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

For a one-year mid-level exception (MLE) of $5.9 million, the Celtics could have in their hands a difference-maker who will be very valuable in the loaded Eastern Conference playoff race. With Kemba Walker now playing for the New York Knicks, the former Laker will get every opportunity to be a significant part of the Cs rotation.

New head coach Ime Udoka recently revealed that he wants to put the ball in Marcus Smart's hands more often in the new season. Smart is now penciled in to be the starting quarterback, which would allow Schroder to return to his old role as sub-extraordinaire. He finished a close second to Montrezl Harrell for the 2010 6th Man of the Year Award.

It will be interesting to see how Schroder plays coming off the bench after saying that starting at point was the next step in his career. If he embraces the opportunity, he can finally and officially claim Sixth Man of the Year recognition.

Dennis Schroder is set to reprise the super-sub role with the Boston Celtics

Dennis Schroder keeps a close eye on Chris Paul during last year's playoff between the LA Lakers and the Phoenix Suns

Marcus Smart quarterbacking the Boston Celtics this season could be set in stone already. Based on the evidence, there is no reason why Schroder can't flourish playing the part of the first player off the bench for the Celtics. Here are the reasons why:

#3 Dennis Schroder is versatile

Dennis Schroder and Anthony Davis talking tactics after a time out.

In his eight years in the league, Dennis Schroder has demonstrated his adaptability and willingness to play in different ways. Last year, he was the designated starting point guard and often the shooting guard of the LA Lakers.

Schroder's versatility was most evident during his time with the OKC Thunder when he played alongside two other ball handlers, Chris Paul and Shai Gilgous-Alexander. The Thunder outscored the opposition by 268 points in the minutes that the trio was on the floor together.

