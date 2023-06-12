3 reasons why Denver Nuggets could win Game 5 and clinch their first title

The Denver Nuggets hold a 3-1 lead over the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals. Mike Malone's team has displayed their character and strength in depth by winning both their road games, to go with a win in one of their two contests at home.

On Monday (June 12), the Miami Heat will come into game five of the NBA Finals with their backs against the wall. One more loss, and the Nuggets will become champions for the first time.

Miami, though, is always a dangerous team when backed into a corner, so the Nuggets will need to play a near-perfect game at both ends of the floor to script history.

Nevertheless, it's clear that the winds are blowing in Denver's direction. As such, here are three reasons why the Nuggets could win Game 5 and raise their first championship banner.

#1 The Nikola Jokic factor

Nikola Jokic has proven himself to be the best player during the Denver Nuggets' postseason run.

An elite playmaker, exceptional scorer and serious threat on the glass, Jokic has been dominant in every game he has played. The two-time MVP is now one game away from helping his team make history, which will only serve as extra motivation to continue playing at his current level.

In the first four games against the Heat, Jokic is averaging 30.8 points, 13.5 rebounds and 8 assists per contest, shooting 55% from the field and 43.8% from the deep.

If Nikola Jokic can sustain that level of production for one more game, along with the rest of his teammates, there's no reason why Denver can't kill the series in front of their hometown fans.

#2 Aaron Gordon's defense

Aaron Gordon has emerged as one of the better storylines of the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Once seen as a player who had all the talent but couldn't put it together, the veteran wing has emerged as a vital cog in the Denver Nuggets rotation. Operating as the primary point-of-attack defender, Gordon has become the unsung hero of Denver's defense.

At the offensive end, Gordon's role as the third option on offense appears to have brought the best out of him. As such, the Miami Heat have been faced with some difficult rotation decisions, forcing coach Erik Spoelstra's hand to play into Denver's game plan.

Encouragingly, Aaron Gordon's performances don't seem to be a flash in the pan, but rather, a player entering his prime and finally making good on his potential.

#3 Denver Nuggets' strength in depth

The Miami Heat got to the NBA Finals by being a team that was connected on both ends of the floor and executing their coach's game plan at a high level.

Yet, that's precisely what the Denver Nuggets have become known for throughout the season, too. As such, the NBA Finals has eventually come down to which team has more talent and better depth - the Nuggets win both those battles, hands down.

At this point in the season, the deeper, more talented team, usually ends up winning it all. For that reason, it's difficult to look past the Denver Nuggets closing the series out on Monday.

