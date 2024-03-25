3 reasons why Donovan Mitchell should sign projected $200 million contract with Cavaliers in 2025 summer

Donovan Mitchell has been arguably the best player the Cleveland Cavaliers had since LeBron James left the team for the second time in 2018. The former Louisville Cardinal has led the young Cavs to playoff appearances and is set to finish in the top four in the NBA Eastern Conference.

However, Mitchell has been in rumors that he may find a new home soon since he has not signed an extension to stay in Cleveland. His contract after this season still has $35 million next year and a $37 million player option the following season.

However, Mitchell's camp may look at the bigger picture as a larger and longer contract worth $200 million in four years if he holds back signing this summer's extension.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

3 reasons why Donovan Mitchell should sign a four-year, $200 million extension in 2025

#1. Bigger pay

Of course, it is a business, and Donovan Mitchell should capitalize on getting a bigger payday for his basketball talents as he will be in his 30s in the next three years.

Set to earn only $37 million in the 2025-26 season, he can lift that number up to $50 million, which is clearly a no-brainer. At this point, Mitchell should capitalize on the new TV deal that the NBA is working on as salaries are expected to spike.

#2. Job security

A basketball player's career is quite short and will pass by quickly. As Donovan Mitchell is entering his prime, a contract extension for another four years gives him job security with the Cleveland Cavaliers until he gets to 32 years old.

Barring no injuries, he is still going to be a good player by the end of his contract extension. But his value is undermined by the amount of talent coming in every year.

#3. Winning situation

Let's face it. The NBA Eastern Conference is still an easier path to go to the NBA Finals, even with the top talent teams Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics at play. There are a bunch of rebuilding teams at the bottom of the East standings that will take more time to come up with a winning situation, and this guarantees multiple playoff runs with the Cavs.

More so, the young core of players that the Cavs have with Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley are just in their mid-20s or less. This gives Donovan Mitchell a chance to grow with them and have deeper playoff runs until the end of his four-year contract extension by the 2028-29 NBA season.