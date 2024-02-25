Draymond Green's postgame comments about the Warriors-Hornets scuffle in the final moments of a game Friday and his support for Miles Bridges seemed unsettling, given the circumstances and context.

With 12 seconds remaining and the Golden State Warriors en route to a win, Lester Quinones went up for a layup. Despite the game already decided, the Hornets' Miles Bridges attempted a block and ended up getting a goaltending call. He then shoved his forearm to the chest of Quinones. This sparked a late-game scuffle that included four technical fouls and two ejections.

Grant Williams entered the scuffle and went forehead to forehead with Quinones, as players, officials and security personnel from both teams intervened.

Draymond Green had a front-row seat, as he and other Warriors players were done for the night. Despite the scuffle being initiated by Miles Bridges, Green directed his criticism toward Williams while addressing reporters after the game.

Green said:

"Miles (Bridges) is my guy, ya know, that’s my little brother so I’m not gonna sit here and go in on Miles. Miles can do no wrong to me… but Grant Williams gotta stop it man."

3 reasons why Draymond Green endorsing Miles Bridges following Warriors-Hornets scuffle is a bad look

#1. Miles Bridges' domestic violence conviction

Bridges was previously charged with one felony count of causing harm to his former girlfriend and the mother of his two children in front of them. He was first arrested for it on June 29, 2022.

As a result of the charges and sentencing, the NBA issued a 30-game suspension without pay for Bridges. The league said that 20 of the games were already considered served, as Bridges had missed the entirety of the 2022-23 season. The remaining 10 were served at the onset of the 2023-24 season.

According to CBS Sports, Miles Bridges was able to stay out of jail because of a court-ordered criminal protective order. The order stated that he was not to go near his former girlfriend under any circumstance.

However, it appears that Bridges broke this protective order. Not only did he approach her while she and their children were in a car, but he also threw pool balls at the vehicle while threatening her. The car's windshield and windows were damaged as a result of the incident.

#2. Bridges' domestic violence charge was against Andrew Wiggins' fiancee's sister

Draymond Green endorsing Miles Bridges following the scuffle has a link to his Warriors teammate Andrew Wiggins.

Bridges was convicted of the domestic violence charges against his former girlfriend, and Wiggins' fiancee Mychal Johnson's sister, Mychelle Johnson.

#3. Draymond Green's future with TNT

In 2022, Draymond Green signed a multi-year contract with TNT Sports, where he is expected to join on a full-time basis when he retires.

Since then, Green has had a few chaotic displays in the NBA, the most recent one was when he hit Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the head in December 2023. The act landed him an indefinite suspension from the NBA.

If Green is to keep up indecent behavior, TNT Sports may cut ties with him, that is, if there is a contractual "moral" clause present, allowing them to void the deal.