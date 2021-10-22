3 reasons why Dwight Howard deserved to be on the NBA's 75 greatest players list

Dwight Howard of the LA Lakers was one of the biggest snubs in the NBA's 75th anniversary team. A total of 76 players (there was a tie), from past and present, were named in the league's greatest players list.

Considering his reputation and potential, Dwight Howard will go down as one of the best centers ever, and he deserved to be included in the NBA's 75 greatest players list. From the second half of the 2000s up to the early 2010s, Howard was an unstoppable force in defense.

Some of the voters might have forgotten about his accomplishments because his career went on a downward trajectory after getting traded from the Orlando Magic. His first stint with the LA Lakers and his time in Houston largely made news for the wrong reasons.

Howard also had a reputation as a poor teammate and bad locker room presence. It's one of the reasons why he bounced around the league before joining the Lakers in 2019. He spent one season with the Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards.

Nevertheless, here are three reasons why Dwight Howard deserved to be included in the NBA's 75 greatest players list.

#1 Dwight Howard has a stacked resume

Dwight Howard is a three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

The accomplishments of Dwight Howard alone should have been enough to get him voted into the NBA's 75th anniversary team.

Howard was an eight-time All-Star, five-time All-NBA First Teamer, one-time All-NBA Second Teamer, two-time All-NBA Third Teamer, three-time Defensive Player of the Year, 4-time All-NBA Defensive First Teamer, one-time All-NBA Defensive Second Teamer, and also bagged an NBA All-Rooke First-Team selection.

Howard led the league in rebounds on five occasions and blocks twice. And most importantly, he is a one-time NBA champion, winning it with the LA Lakers in 2020. He also has a chance to win another one with the Lakers this season.

Dwight Howard has had a better career than his teammate Anthony Davis, who has made the list. It could be argued that Howard should replace Davis on the list, as AD can be included when the NBA celebrates its 100th anniversary.

StatMuse @statmuse Player A

— 8x All-Star

— 8x All-NBA

— 5x All-Defense

— 3x DPOY

— 5x Rebound Leader

— 2x Block Leader

— Champ

— 19K PTS/14K REB/2K BLKPlayer B

— 8x All-Star

— 4x All-NBA

— 4x All-Defense

— 3x Block Leader

— Champ

— 13K PTS/6K REB/1K BLKPlayer B is top 75 ever, Player A isn’t. Player A

— 8x All-Star

— 8x All-NBA

— 5x All-Defense

— 3x DPOY

— 5x Rebound Leader

— 2x Block Leader

— Champ

— 19K PTS/14K REB/2K BLKPlayer B

— 8x All-Star

— 4x All-NBA

— 4x All-Defense

— 3x Block Leader

— Champ

— 13K PTS/6K REB/1K BLKPlayer B is top 75 ever, Player A isn’t. https://t.co/CZ68qPQHEY

#2 Dwight Howard was a top-five player in the NBA during his peak

Dwight Howard won the Sprite Slam Dunk Contest in 2008.

Dwight Howard was indeed Superman during a five-year stretch with the Orlando Magic between 2008 and 2012. Howard's career peak started when he was 22 and ended in 2012, his final season in Orlando. He was never the same player after undergoing surgery in the offseason when he moved to the LA Lakers.

However, during that five-year stretch in Orlando, Howard was one of the five best players in the NBA, in the same breath as Kobe Bryant and LeBron James. He was in the top five of MVP voting from 2008 to 2011, finishing second in 2011 behind Derrick Rose. Howard averaged 20.6 points, 13.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game during this five-year stretch, while shooting 59.0% from the field.

Posteryzed 🔥 @PosteryzedClips Dwight Howard’s 2009 season stats are absurd 🔥🔥20.6 PPG

13.8 REB

2.9 BLK

57% FG

Finals appearance Dwight Howard’s 2009 season stats are absurd 🔥🔥20.6 PPG

13.8 REB

2.9 BLK

57% FG

Finals appearance https://t.co/FnI1tnM1r2

Also, during this stretch, Howard won three straight Defensive Player of the Year Awards, doing so between 2009 and 2011. He was named to the All-NBA First Team on five occasions. He led the Magic to the 2009 NBA Finals as well.

Howard carried a team comprising Jameer Nelson, Rashard Lewis, Courtney Lee and Hedo Turkoglu to the NBA Finals against a Kobe Bryant-led LA Lakers team. Even though the Magic lost in five games, it is worth noting that Howard was responsible for preventing a LeBron James vs Kobe Bryant NBA Finals matchup.

#3 Dwight Howard redeemed himself by winning a ring

Dwight Howard showing off his NBA ring.

At the age of 34, Dwight Howard finally won a championship as a member of the LA Lakers in his second stint with the team. Howard was no longer the player he once was at the time, but he embraced his role off the bench. He played his role to perfection, and was a key player for the Lakers in their triumphant campaign.

After years of being labeled as a bad teammate and locker room presence, Howard embraced his fate and role. He was not a star anymore, but he was still a good shot blocker, rebounder and lob catcher. He provided quality minutes for the 2020 Lakers.

Dwight Howard hit his peak early in his career and lost his prime years to injuries, inconsistent performances and poor attitude. However, there is no denying Howard's place among the greatest players to have ever played the NBA. He deserved to be in the NBA's 75th Anniversary team.

