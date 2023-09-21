Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the most decorated players in modern NBA. He's a seven-time All-Star and notched his first championship in 2021. Considering Antetokounmpo is still one of the best players, he's capable of bringing home another title for the Milwaukee Bucks. The question is, can he win a ring in the upcoming season?

To win an NBA title, there are a lot of things to consider such as team composition and availability of players. As of this offseason, things are looking good for the Bucks, and Giannis Antetokounmpo might be able to capitalize on this year's roster. With that said, let's break down three reasons Antetokounmpo and the Bucks could win the 2024 championship.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks' potential championship comeback

1) A Healthier Milwaukee Bucks

According to several reports, the chances of Khris Middleton making a return to full health this coming season are high. Last season, the Milwaukee Bucks missed having Middleton on their roster. The star forward only played a total of 33 games in the regular season and showed signs of court rust during their first-round matchup against the Miami Heat.

While the Bucks successfully established themselves as the top team in the East, they ultimately fell to the Heat. Some say that it was mainly due to Giannis Antetokounmpo's injury, which he suffered during the series. Both stars are now expected to make full recoveries for next season, which should put the East on notice.

2) Roster Depth

The Milwaukee Bucks boast considerable depth, which is a notable asset for the team. Jae Crowder, Malik Beasley and Pat Connaughton excel as sharpshooters from beyond the arc. In addition, Bobby Portis adds offensive versatility to the mix, thanks to his adeptness in posting up, prowess on the offensive boards and capacity to hit 3-pointers.

The Bucks' bench effectively stretches the floor, creating opportunities for these players to excel alongside Giannis and Khris.

3) Defensive Prowess

Jrue Holiday stands out as one of the premier guard defenders in the NBA, while Brook Lopez has a strong claim as the most effective rim protector outside of Jaren Jackson Jr. Jae Crowder, on the other hand, consistently delivers as a well-rounded wing defender.

However, it's Giannis Antetokounmpo's defensive prowess that truly unlocks Milwaukee's defensive capabilities. His capacity to guard multiple positions and disrupt opponents like a roaming free safety is the linchpin of Milwaukee's defense. He serves as the ultimate help defender and a defensive game-changer.

It's no surprise that the Bucks allow the lowest quality of half-court opponent shots and the second-lowest quality of transition opponent shots. Milwaukee's defensive versatility positions them well to counter the threats posed by any opposing stars, be it Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Donovan Mitchell or Jalen Brunson.