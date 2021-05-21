3 reasons why Giannis Antetokounmpo could end his post-season hoodoo in the 2021 Playoffs.

There is no denying the fact that back-to-back NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is a generational talent. The 2020 Defensive Player of the Year is definitely one of Greece's best exports to the United States of America.

Giannis' presence has certainly made the Milwaukee Bucks a force to reckon with in the NBA and has increased the franchise's popularity all around the globe.

Why we might see 'Giannis 2.0' in the upcoming playoffs

Giannis' ability to replicate and carry his scintillating form from the regular season into the playoffs has come under great scrutiny over the past few seasons.

However, the 2020-21 NBA season has seen a new and much more improved version of Giannis Antetokounmpo, especially when it comes to his shooting.

1.The Milwaukee Bucks have defeated the top two seeds in the Eastern Conference on multiple occasions

Milwaukee Bucks v Philadelphia 76ers

The Milwaukee Bucks are 3-0 against 1st seed Philadelphia 76ers and 2nd seed Brooklyn Nets respectively, with the Greek Freak putting up stellar performances in each series.

Giannis averaged 27.7 PPG, 15.0 RPG, and 6.0 APG, with an FG% of 61.2 against the 76ers who boast great talents such as Joel Embiid - one of the three finalists for MVP this year - and elite defender Ben Simmons.

The Brooklyn Nets are currently one of the favorites to win the chip, and are considered one of the best offensive teams ever assembled.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant played each other 3 times this season, and both scored 30+ points each time.



They are the first former MVPs with three 30-point games against each other in a season since Wilt Chamberlain vs Oscar Robertson in 1965-66.



h/t @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/fznlpPkrEc — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 5, 2021

Giannis put up staggering numbers of 39.7 PPG, 10.7 RPG, and 5.0 APG in his 3 appearances against the Nets. The 5x NBA All-Star was quoted from his post-match interview, when asked about his duel with Kevin Durant:

What he does is unbelievable, "Being 6-11, being able to shoot over everybody. The way he handles the ball and gets to his spot is unbelievable. The best I've seen in my life. I look up to him, I'm not gonna lie.

2.The acquisition of Jrue holiday and PJ Tucker

Jrue Holiday of the Milwaukee Bucks

The addition of Jrue Holiday and P.J. Tucker has really boosted the supporting cast of the Bucks, giving Giannis the much-needed ammunition to win - considering shooting is somewhere the 2x MVP has often struggled, especially from beyond the arc.

During the 2020-21 NBA off-season, the Milwaukee Bucks acquired Jrue Holiday in a 4-team trade. The addition of Holiday certainly upgraded the back-court of the Bucks that only had Eric Bledsoe as the go-to option.

Milwaukee star guard Jrue Holiday and the Bucks have agreed to a four-year maximum contract extension worth up to $160 million, his agent Jason Glushon of @GlushonSM told @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 4, 2021

The elite 2-way guard has had over thirty-three games with 30+ points over his career and is also a former NBA All-Defensive First Team.

The Bucks guard is currently averaging 17.7 PPG, 4.5 RPG, and 6.1 APG with an FG% of 50.3 and a 3P% of 39.2.

The Arrival of PJ Tucker

P.J. Tucker's return just first step in solidifying Milwaukee Bucks' bench roles https://t.co/tTEUtiqfft via @journalsentinel — Lou Saldivar (@LouQ) April 19, 2021

On March 19th, 2021 the Milwaukee Bucks acquired Tucker in a strategic move to strengthen their defense. Although he has only played 20 games with the Bucks so far due to his calf injury, there is no denying that his contributions have really helped the team, especially on the defensive end.

This was on display recently when Tucker put up one of the best defensive performances against 2x NBA Champion and Finals MVP Kevin Durant that resulted in the Bucks winning that contest.

3. Giannis's improved mid-range jumper

One of the biggest limitations for Giannis Antetokounmpo over the years has been his inability to shoot jumpers. The Greek Freak's aptness to drive towards the rim and lay the ball in has always been beyond exceptional, but his shooting has always been under heavy scrutiny.

During his most recent match against the Brooklyn Nets, Giannis shot 10-for-20 of his jump shots and was 4-for-8 from the 3-point line, putting the league on notice.

Giannis currently is 30.3% from the 3-point line and 37.8% from his mid-range looks. There has certainly been a drop in his FG% from last year as he looks to shoot more from the outside to ensure his all-round development as a player.

In Conclusion

Giannis Antetokounmpo is definitely under the radar entering the post-season, especially since the Bucks face the Miami Heat in the 1st round this year who almost swept them in a 4-1 series win last year in the Orlando bubble.

The 26-year old has only been to the Eastern Conference finals once in his career so far, where he lost to the Toronto Raptors in 6 games in 2019.

This year, though, things seem different for the Milwaukee Bucks, who have added some important pieces to their puzzle, especially when it comes to shooting.

During a recent episode of ESPN's First Take, former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins predicted the Milwaukee Bucks will make it to the NBA finals this year.