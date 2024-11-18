Giannis Antetokounmpo has been outstanding over the first 13 games of the season. Unfortunately, his team has been unable to match his high level of play, and things just haven't clicked for the Milwaukee Bucks. An underwhelming 4-9 start to the campaign means plenty of speculation surrounding a trade for Antetokounmpo.

The Houston Rockets have emerged as a possible landing spot for the two-time league MVP. Per well-known basketball journalist Marc Stein, NBA teams are closely monitoring a potential move for Giannis Antetokounmpo to Houston.

The Ringer's Bill Simmons has also fueled rumors of a possible agreement between the two parties with his recent comments.

"To me, it's either Brooklyn or Houston," said Simmons on Monday's episode of "The Bill Simmons Podcast."

At 29 years old, Giannis still has plenty to offer the NBA. The Greek center broke into the league at 19 and has remained loyal to the Bucks over the last 12 seasons. Giannis Antetokounmpo is an eight-time All-Star and former Defensive Player of the Year. He has also won the ultimate prize in Milwaukee, guiding the Wisconsin team to a championship in 2021 over the Phoenix Suns.

The Rockets would be an intriguing destination for Giannis. Houston is one of the largest markets in the United States and a vibrant city with plenty to offer.

Although the Houston Rockets have missed the playoffs for four straight seasons, that should not deter Giannis. Over their 57-year history, Houston has won two titles, including back-to-back championships in 1994 and 1995, and appeared in two more NBA Finals.

The Rockets' roster is filled with talented stars and they have maintained a strong 10-4 start this season, taking the third spot in the Western Conference conference standings.

We explore three reasons why a trade to the Houston Rockets could make sense for the player and the organization.

3 reasons why Giannis Antetokounmpo's trade to Rockets makes sense amid Bucks' struggles

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo shoots a jumper against Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball at Spectrum Center. (Credits: IMAGN)

#1. A team in need of experience

The Rockets had one of the youngest rosters in the NBA coming into the season. Steven Adams (31) and Jeff Green (38) are the only players over 30. Meanwhile, Jalen Green (22), Alperen Sengun (22), Jabari Smith Jr. (21), Amen Thompson (21), Cam Whitmore (20), and Reed Sheppard (20) are all under 23.

Houston's roster is crying out for a seasoned veteran who can show their talented young core the way forward. Giannis is in his 12th year in the league and knows what it takes to lead a team to a championship.

#2. Trade pieces and draft picks

For any trade to occur, the Rockets must assemble a package capable of tempting the Bucks to move on from their franchise player. In recent years, the price of acquiring star talent has only increased in the NBA.

In 2022, the Minnesota Timberwolves gave up Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Leandro Bolmaro, Jarred Vanderbilt, Walker Kessler (the No. 22 pick in the 2022 draft), four first-round picks, and a pick swap to bring Rudy Gobert over to Minneapolis.

Last season, the New York Knicks traded for Mikal Bridges in a deal that cost them five first-round picks, a second-round pick, and three role players (Keita Bates-Diop, a second-round pick, and the draft rights to Juan Pablo Vaulet were also sent to the Knicks).

Houston is one of the few organizations with the assets to push a deal forward with the Bucks.

The Rockets have been stocking up on draft picks over the last few seasons. Houston has two first-round picks in the 2025 NBA Draft, three second-round picks in the 2026 draft, and three first-round picks in 2027. Add to that their three first-round picks in 2027, and there is plenty of draft equity to offer Milwaukee.

If picks are insufficient, the Rockets also have several high-profile players, such as Dillon Brooks or Jabari Smith Jr., who could combine a handful of draft picks to assemble an acceptable package.

#3. The Rockets rebuild is nearly complete

Houston Rockets' Alperen Sengun, Dillon Brooks, Reed Sheppard and Jalen Green react from the bench after a play against the Memphis Grizzlies at Toyota Center. (Credits: IMAGN)

After moving on from James Harden in 2021, the Rockets have developed a young core of players finally hitting their stride.

Jalen Green, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., Cam Whitmore and Reed Sheppard were all drafted over the last four years. Houston also traded for Alperen Sengun after the 2021 draft, the 16th overall pick by the OKC Thunder that year.

To complement their talented young group, the organization has added experienced NBA players like center Steven Adams and forwards Dillon Brooks and Fred VanVleet.

Houston's rebuild is nearly complete, and the only thing needed at this stage seems to be a superstar to lead this team forward. Giannis Antetokounmpo could be the missing piece to guide the franchise to its first NBA championship since 1995.

