3 reasons why Golden State Warriors can eliminate LA Lakers in NBA playoffs

The Golden State Warriors will have to win their final regular season game against the LA Clippers to finish above the NBA play-in tournament spots. The Warriors can't go higher than the sixth seed, so a matchup versus the LA Lakers in the first round of the playoffs is possible.

The Lakers clinched the No. 3 spot in the Western Conference following their win over the Houston Rockets on Friday night. But if the Warriors lose to the Clippers and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Utah Jazz, they will drop to seventh seed.

If that happens, Golden State will need to win the play-in tournament to set up a potential matchup against the No. 2 Rockets. Nevertheless, the must-watch first-round series will be Lakers vs. Warriors.

So, can the Warriors beat LeBron James, Luka Doncic and the Lakers? Let's look at three reasons why it's possible.

Three reasons why Golden State Warriors could eliminate LA Lakers in NBA playoffs

#1 - No Anthony Davis in the paint for the Lakers

No Anthony Davis in the paint for the Lakers. (Photo: IMAGN)

One of the reasons why the Golden State Warriors had trouble beating the LA Lakers in the past few years is Anthony Davis' presence in the paint. AD's size and length made things tough for the Warriors' small-ball lineup on both ends of the floor.

However, with Davis traded to the Dallas Mavericks in the Luka Doncic deal, the Lakers have a gaping hole in the middle. Jaxson Hayes has done an admirable job, but he's no AD. LeBron James and Dorian Finney-Smith also play center at times, but they aren't defensive anchors.

#2 - Luka Doncic is still a liability on defense

The Dallas Mavericks reportedly traded Luka Doncic due to a bunch of reasons, including his defense. Doncic isn't a great defender but is capable of providing it when he puts in the effort. However, he will never be good enough to stop Steph Curry or Jimmy Butler.

Doncic will likely get targeted by Curry, Butler or even Jonathan Kuminga for an easy basket or to collapse the LA Lakers' defense. He gets steals from time to time but he isn't an on-ball defender. He still allows points on the other end and could allow Golden State Warriors players to score.

#3 - Multiple defenders to throw at Lakers Big 3

Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves

The LA Lakers will rely on their offense to beat the Golden State Warriors, led by LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. Dorian Finney-Smith, Rui Hachimura and Dalton Knecht can stretch the floor, while Jaxson Hayes can catch lobs.

However, the Warriors have enough perimeter defenders to throw at the Lakers Big 3. Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler will likely get James and Doncic, respectively. Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski take a crack at Reaves. They also still have Jonathan Kuminga and Gary Payton II to make things tough for the purple and gold trio.

