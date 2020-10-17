3 reasons why Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry will win the 2021 NBA MVP award

After an entire year of not seeing their team at full strength, fans of the Golden State Warriors are stoked by the return of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson to the franchise's lineup this season. With the players missing out on an opportunity at a three-peat two seasons ago, we could witness something special from the two NBA superstars next season.

Many expect the Golden State Warriors to get back to being title contenders right away, but that could be easier said than done as the Western Conference has become significantly stronger.

It has almost become impossible for a team to get to the NBA finals without an MVP-level player in their roster. Can arguably the greatest shooter of all time be that player for the Golden State Warriors in 2020-21?

On that note, here are three reasons why Stephen Curry could get back to being the MVP in the 2020-21 edition of the NBA.

Stephen Curry will be the first option for the Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry will be the number one option for the Golden State Warriors.

Stephen Curry is undeniably the best player that the Golden State Warriors have, and he'll likely see a lot of the ball in every game.

In other words, he will now have all the freedom in the world as he is all set to become the focal point of his team's offense.

📍 Steph Range



10 minutes of @StephenCurry30 splashing in 30-footers 📽️ pic.twitter.com/DIXKgNxLyU — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 8, 2020

Advertisement

We have already seen what Stephen Curry is capable of as the principal player in offense. Couple that with the pieces who would complement him, we could see yet another dominant season from the 32-year-old.

No more Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant has moved on to the Brooklyn Nets.

While Stephen Curry will never admit it, Kevin Durant was a massive reason why Stephen Curry couldn't perform to his best for the Golden State Warriors.

However, with the man they call "Slim Reaper" moving on to Brooklyn, Stephen Curry will finally be freed of any shackles, and the monster he may become could be a frightening sight for all teams in the NBA.

In reality, we have been denied more seasons of utter dominance from Stephen Curry after he won the MVP. Now with Durant gone, Curry's offensive explosions might just become a regular occurrence in the NBA next season.

Advertisement

Stephen Curry has a point to prove

Stephen Curry will have a huge chip on his shoulder.

On October 25th, 2018, Stephen Curry dropped 51 points in just three quarters. When talking about the same, Kevin Durant said that it may have been due to his omission from the list of names in the MVP conversation.

Klay hitting full on sprints.



Getting ready for next season 💪 (via @KlayThompson) pic.twitter.com/ktsnzM3KBY — ESPN (@espn) October 15, 2020

Stephen Curry's meltdown on that night seemingly came from a mere lack of attention received as an MVP candidate.

Denied the chance to further etch his name in the competition's history books and then being out of action for an entire season, Curry might just return with a vengeance next season, something that does not augur well for the Warriors' opponents.

With the ball in his hand and his no-prisoners-taken attitude, it is almost guaranteed that Stephen Curry could go ballistic. If that happens, the Golden State Warriors could need some stopping next season.