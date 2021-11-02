3 reasons that have helped elevate the Miami Heat early on in the 2021-22 NBA season

The Miami Heat are off to a flying start in the 2021-22 NBA season, holding a 5-1 record early in the season. They have successfully silenced the big boys, as well as the new kids on the block, making some noise in the league.

The goal is always to continue building a better squad, and the Miami Heat have done a good job of that so far. They took advantage of the offseason to bring in players that will help their cause for a championship run.

Following their disappointing exit in the 2021 NBA playoffs, there was a great need to beef up the squad if they hope to compete for a title. Although it's still early in the season, the Miami Heat look rejuvenated and ready to take on any team.

Given how well the Miami Heat have performed so far, let's take a look at three reasons that have helped elevate them early on in the 2021-22 NBA season.

#1 The Miami Heat brought in defensive-minded players

The Miami Heat has always been a solid defensive team, but they have turned up the heat on that end of the court. A fourth-place ranking in defensive rating last season was impressive, but they are currently ranked 1st so far in the new season.

While Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler are elite-level versatile defenders, the Miami Heat have brought in more defensive-minded players. With the way the squad is currently set up, all five positions have players that can hold their own on the defensive end of the court.

P.J. Tucker is the principal man in terms of acquisitions based on defensive prowess. Tucker has to be one of the most disruptive players that can comfortably guard positions 1 to 4. He showed how effective he can be when he defended against Kevin Durant in the 2021 playoff Eastern Conference semi-finals and Devin Booker in the NBA Finals.

Kyle Lowry is another Miami Heat acquisition worthy of note, as he is a decent two-way guard. Although his strength lies more in orchestrating the offense, he is a decent perimeter defender and can successfully fight over screens, limiting unfavorable matchups.

#2 Tyler Herro has developed into an efficient scorer

Tyler Herro made a bold claim about being on the same level as Luka Doncic and Trae Young, and he is backing up his words. Despite coming off the bench, the 21-year-old is the second-best scorer on the Miami Heat team.

When Herro came into the NBA, he showed his shooting abilities in his rookie season and caught the attention of many. But he fell off in his sophomore year and was not a dependable member of the Miami Heat.

The youngster was involved in several trade rumors in the 2021 offseason, but the Miami Heat stuck with him and are now reaping the benefits. He could have a breakout season and could be in the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year conversation after all is said and done. The Boy Wonder is also averaging career-high numbers in points (22), assists (4.5), and rebounds (6.7).

#3 Bam Adebayo has done a great job cleaning the glass

The Miami Heat were horrible rebounding the ball in the 2020-21 NBA season. At the end of last season, they were ranked 29th in rebounding, averaging 41.5 rebounds per game.

Surprisingly, the Miami Heat have turned things around in that aspect, and are currently the best rebounders in the league right now. The team has grabbed a total of 327 rebounds so far in six games.

Bam Adebayo has been at the center of the Miami Heat's rebounding so far, averaging 14 rebounds, added to his 20.6-point average. It has been a profound improvement for the youngster, who averaged nine rebounds last season.

Bam's work cleaning the glass has shone more on the defensive end as he has not been super effective grabbing offensive rebounds. Regardless, he has been stellar, preventing opponents from getting second-chance buckets.

