3 reasons why Indiana Pacers could shock Boston Celtics in 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament quarter-finals

The Indiana Pacers (10-8) have done an excellent job this season, especially in the In-Season Tournament, where they came out on top, undefeated. They've made it to the quarter-finals, where they face the Boston Celtics (15-4), one of the favorites to win the first-ever NBA Cup.

Coming into the tournament, the Celtics look overpowered against the Pacers. They're the top team in the East and one of the feared ones this season. Howver, that doesn't mean the Pacers don't have a shot at making it difficult for their opponents..

The young, up-and-coming Pacers team has a chance to surprise everyone this season and advance to the semi-finals.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: Watch: Tyrese Haliburton & other Indiana Pacers look silly getting tricked by jump game

The Indiana Pacers surprised the Miami Heat without their best player

The Indiana Pacers played against the Miami Heat on Sunday without Tyrese Haliburton, who was ruled out due to illness and knee issues. Despite the absence of their best player, the Pacers beat the Heat, who struggled to keep up with their opponents' scoring barrage.

Several players stepped up for the Pacers. Bruce Brown led the charge with 30 points, Obi Toppin added 22 points, while Aaron Nesmith and T.J. McConnell had 20 points apiece. Their high-intensity form of offense helped them beat Miami.

It could also be their weapon against the Celtics. Here are three reasons why Indiana could shock the Celts:

Also Read: When Reggie Miller revealed ditching NBA title hopes for Indiana Pacers fans: "We had the heartaches together"

#3 The second unit's ability to score

A team's bench is important, as they can turn things around at any given moment. For the Indiana Pacers, their bench unit this season will play a huge role in their advancement to the next round of the In-Season Tournament.

The team has three bench players averaging double digits this season. Bennedict Mathurin, Jalen Smith and Nesmith are scoring at least 10 points. Moreover, they also have three players who are capable of scoring more than five points each night.

Expand Tweet

They've helped the starters capture wins this season, and it could happen again against the Celtics.

#2 Kristaps Porzingis' absence

Kristaps Porzingis is a valuable player for Boston this season. However, he has been out with a left calf strain since Nov. 26 and will continue to miss games, including their upcoming In-Season game.

While the Celtics have addressed his absence, the Pacers could take advantage of Boston not having a rim protector.

Expand Tweet

Myles Turner and Toppin could have more open looks against the Celtics. Porzingis strengthened their defense this season, blocking 1.7 shots a game, but his absence will likely cause them problems against the Pacers.

#1 The Pacers' fast-paced offense

The Indiana Pacers are one of the most entertaining teams to watch this season. One reason for that is because of their fast-paced offense. This season, Indiana ranks first in pace, logging 104.14 in pace, which is a huge improvement to their 101.68 pace last season.

Expand Tweet

The Pacers are also the top-ranked offense this season. Their offensive net rating this season is at 123.8, putting them at the top of the league. Their offense will be a significant factor against the Celtics, and it could be key to their success.