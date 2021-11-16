3 reasons why James Harden and Kevin Durant are the most lethal pairing in the NBA

After an underwhelming start to the season, the Brooklyn Nets, led by Kevin Durant and James Harden, have come into their own of late. Despite the absence of Kyrie Irving, the Nets have registered a 10-4 win/loss record so far.

KD and Harden's dominant performances have played a significant role in that. The former is averaging a league-high 29.6 points per contest on a career-best 58.6% shooting from the floor, while the latter has recorded 19.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 9.3 assists per game.

The pairing of the former MVPs has given a lot of headaches to the teams they have faced so far. They are arguably the best duo in the NBA right now, and several factors make this case.

On that note, here's a look at three reasons why Kevin Durant and James Harden are the most lethal duo in the NBA right now.

#3 Unselfishness

One of the most important traits Kevin Durant and James Harden possess as a pairing is their ability to play unselfish basketball. Their understanding of the game is as good as anyone in the league. That allows them to adapt well to each other and involve their teammates. That often results in winning performances.

Durant's scoring tear has seen Harden rely more on his playmaking skills yet again, much like last campaign. The "Beard" has reduced his shot attempts to roughly 13 per game this season after a rough start for him with his shooting. That enabled Durant to play more freely as Harden focused on making plays easier for his co-star and the rest of their teammates.

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant has been very consistent with the way he approaches his game as well. Despite him being on a better scoring run compared to James Harden, the forward continues to attempt roughly 18 shots per game. This lets Harden make more attempts than usual if he finds his rhythm during certain games.

#2 Scoring ability

Kevin Durant and James Harden are two of the most lethal scorers the NBA has ever seen. The most impressive thing to note about their scoring ability is that they are highly efficient shooters. Both of them can drive to the rim, shoot from distance and make free-throws. The spacing they offer each other allows them to function smoothly on offense.

Hilltop Hoops @HilltopNBA Kevin Durant is shooting 71% from midrange this season. Cheat code.

They are also very consistent with their production. Harden may have struggled at the start of the season, but he is finding his touch of late. His numbers are right up there with the very best when he is in form. The same goes for Durant, who rarely has off nights. Through 14 games, KD is yet to record a game in which he has scored less than 20 points.

#1 Kevin Durant and James Harden are at the peak of their careers

At 33 and 32 years of age, respectively, Kevin Durant and James Harden are probably the only duo in the league to be at the peak of their careers. Last season was injury-plagued for them, but the way they have looked so far this campaign, that doesn't seem like something that should bother them.

Along with that, in terms of their experience as NBA players, they are at the very top. These factors will prove to be massive when it matters the most. That gives them an advantage against all kinds of teams; the ones that rely on youth and others that have opted to go with experience.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Harden and KD combine for 67 points in the Nets win ♨️

Kevin Durant and James Harden still have several years before they show signs of decline. Both are still capable of being in the conversation for MVP honors. That doesn't seem to be changing anytime soon. The former, in fact, is already leading the MVP ladder race as per NBA.com.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar