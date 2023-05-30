3 reasons why Jimmy Butler has been the MVP of the 2023 NBA playoffs

Jimmy Butler's playoff fairytale is set to continue for a little while longer. The Miami Heat have progressed to the NBA Finals after their Game 7 victory over the Boston Celtics.

Since their opening postseason game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Butler has been turning heads and making everybody take notice. Despite his lack of a legitimate three-point shot, Butler is proving that playing with force and desire can be just as impactful as being a sniper from beyond the arc.

With the Miami Heat's run to the NBA Finals in mind, here are three reasons why Jimmy Butler should be the MVP of the 2023 NBA playoffs.

#1. Jimmy Butler is the best player on an overachieving team

Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Seven

The Miami Heat weren't supposed to be here. Finishing the regular season as the eighth seed and then losing to the Atlanta Hawks in the first game of the play-in tournament, an early exit beckoned.

However, Jimmy Butler has led the line for the Miami Heat, being both an on-court and emotional leader for a team of overachievers. Let's not forget that a significant portion of Miami's rotation is comprised of undrafted talent, yet Butler empowers them to play like superstars.

In 17 postseason games thus far, Butler has dished out 91 assists to his teammates, while also being their primary point of attack and best defender. Frankly, Butler has been at the heart of everything the Miami Heat have done well.

#2. Jimmy Butler is second in points scored this postseason

Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Seven

Jimmy Butler currently sits second in total points scored during the 2023 playoffs, with only Jayson Tatum in front of him. Currently, Butler has 875 playoff points to his name, while the Boston Celtics star ended his postseason run with 1,023.

As such, Butler has a legitimate chance to end the playoffs as the tournament's top scorer, needing just 148 points to match Jayson Tatum and 149 to become the highest scorer in the 2023 postseason.

Given the amount of pressure on Butler's shoulders (and the playmaking that is also asked of him), being among the highest scorers in the competition is an incredible feat for the 33-year-old.

#3. Jimmy Butler is first in steals and top-5 in assists

Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Seven

Outside of just scoring the basketball, Butler has been a force in other areas too. Currently, the Miami Heat star sits first in total steals during the postseason while also ranking fifth in total assists.

As such, it's clear that Butler has been a complete player for the Miami Heat and is a core reason why they will be suiting up in the NBA Finals.

When a single player has that much of an impact on a team's chances of success, it's only fair that we recognize them among the most valuable players in the NBA.

For Jimmy Butler, he has certainly created an argument for being the most valuable player in the playoffs. However, Nikola Jokic may have something to say about that.

