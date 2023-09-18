3 reasons why Joel Embiid might not win NBA MVP award in 2023-24

Last season, Joel Embiid finally broke through and won MVP. After finishing second to Nikola Jokic in 2021 and 2022, the Philadelphia 76ers star got the credit he's long deserved.

After winning the award in 2023, the reigning MVP remains one of the favorites heading into this season. If he's able to secure it again, he'll be the third-straight back-to-back winner following Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

While Joel Embiid will likely be in the mix for MVP again, having a strong enough case might be challenging in 2024. Here are some of the key reasons why.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

3 reasons why Joel Embiid won't win MVP in 2024:

1) Team turmoil

The biggest thing that could hurt Joel Embiid's MVP case this upcoming season is the drama surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers. Yet again they find themselves with a star that no longer wants to be on the team.

After opting in to his player option, James Harden informed the 76ers that he'd like to be traded. There were some talks with the LA Clippers, but no deal ever came about.

Expand Tweet

Depending on how Harden acts moving forward, the off-the-court drama could take eyes away from Embiid's production on the court.

2) Team success

For the same reason, the Harden saga could impact the 76ers overall. As one of their top players, if he underperforms or sits out all together, it'll result in a drop in the standings.

If Embiid wants to win another MVP, Philadelphia will have to be a top team in the Eastern Conference again. That will be no small task, as multiple teams around them have improved this offseason. Giannis and the Milwaukee Bucks are extremely motivated, and the Boston Celtics are another team to watch.

It's rare for a player to win MVP when his team isn't at least a top-three seed. Depending on the duration and result of the Harden drama, the 76ers might struggle in the standings.

3) Narrative

When it comes to the MVP award, narrative is everything. How the media lays out a player's season could make or break their chances of winning. Narrative played a big part in Embiid's win last year given his shortcomings to Jokic in years prior.

Essentially, Embiid has to hope the media continues to push for him. This might be a challenge, as many were upset with his win last year. Some felt it was given to him just to put a new face to the award.

Joel Embiid is still one of the most dominant forces in the NBA. That said, if voters don't see a good story there, they'll likely pursue other players.