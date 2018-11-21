3 Reasons why Kevin Durant could leave the Golden State Warriors in 2019

Kevin Durant has been one of the best NBA players for most of the last decade

Kevin Durant's future is the talk of the basketball world. The Golden State Warriors are doing everything in their power to keep the 9-time NBA All-Star, however, the 30-year-old may want to embark on a new challenge if he collects a third consecutive NBA title this season.

For the last few seasons, Durant has resisted the temptation of a max contract and instead took pay-cuts in order to enjoy success with the Warriors. Durant is adamant that he will not sacrifice money again, so the Warriors would have to pay a record amount of luxury tax to keep KD.

It looks increasingly unlikely that Durant will still be a Warrior at the start of the 2019/20 NBA season, and here are three of the reasons why the superstar could leave at the end of this season.

#3 Burned bridges

Draymond Green and Kevin Durant were recently involved in a very public disagreement

Most individuals would be able to overcome a heated confrontation with a teammate. However, Kevin Durant has an issue with letting things go, and he was famously caught using a second twitter account in order to criticize his former Oklahoma City Thunder teammates.

In the aftermath of his confrontation with Green, Durant appeared to mouth the words 'That's why I'm out', and he also took issue when asked by a reporter about his relationship with Green. Golden State backed Durant during the whole sage, however, Durant has reportedly already made his mind up to leave the Warriors in free agency.

