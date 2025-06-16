3 reasons why Kevin Durant is not an ideal target for the Spurs to pair with Victor Wembanyama

A San Antonio Spurs roster featuring Victor Wembanyama and Kevin Durant could happen if multiple rumors turn out true. The former MVP’s agent, Rich Kleiman, and the Phoenix Suns are reportedly going through trade options. NBA insider Shams Charania wrote on Saturday that KD named the Spurs, the Houston Rockets and the Miami Heat his preferred destinations.

Durant has praised Wemby since the Frenchman entered the NBA in 2023. KD's admiration of the 21-year-old only grew following Team USA’s gold medal win over France in the 2024 Olympics. Wembanyama also told Durant that he wanted to learn from the veteran and called the American his "favorite player."

In a pure basketball sense, Kevin Durant is an excellent fit for any team in the NBA. He has the skills, experience and big-game DNA to help a team win a championship.

Still, the Spurs might not want to pair him with Victor Wembanyama at this stage in Durant’s career.

3 reasons why Spurs should avoid trading for Kevin Durant to pair with Victor Wembanyama

#3. Kevin Durant is too ahead of Victor Wembanyama’s timeline

NBA insider Brandon “Scoop” Robinson wrote on Tuesday that the San Antonio Spurs are seriously considering drafting Dylan Harper with the No. 2 pick. Robinson said his sources told him the Spurs are concerned about what the 36-year-old has left in the tank. According to the report, San Antonio is focused “on building something sustainable around Wemby.”

The Spurs will likely have to give up both Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell to acquire Durant. Jeremy Sochan could also be gone. While that is not a bad exchange, the Suns will likely ask for the No. 2 pick. San Antonio could lose at least two key players and prime draft capital for a player with a long injury list.

San Antonio added 27-year-old De’Aaron Fox before the February trade deadline. They might not want to get too far ahead of Victor Wembanyama’s timeline by losing too many young assets to acquire the aging all-time great.

#2. Kevin Durant’s long-term extension will be risky and expensive if the Spurs acquire him

According to Shams Charania, Durant is willing to commit to a two-year extension to the team that gets him. Charania wrote that Durant could earn roughly $60 million per year.

Durant played 75 games during the 2023-24 season and 62 the following campaign. An ankle injury forced him to sit out the Phoenix Suns’ crucial late-season games this year. Without KD, they limped to the finish line and bowed out of the race for a play-in spot.

Signing a 36-year-old veteran with a lengthy injury list will be a risk for the San Antonio Spurs. Seeing Victor Wembanyama and Kevin Durant is a mouthwatering prospect. However, Durant’s age and injury history make his potential signing an expensive gamble.

#1. The Spurs should go for Giannis Antetokounmpo instead of Kevin Durant

The San Antonio Spurs are known for their methodical roster building. They hardly go for splashy trades to construct a championship-contending lineup.

If Gregg Popovich and the front office go for the road the franchise rarely travels, they might as well get somebody younger than Kevin Durant. Instead of KD, Pop should target two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has also been heavily linked to the Spurs.

The Greek Freak is six years younger than Durant and still getting better. Pairing him with Victor Wembanyama should make the Spurs instant title contenders.

The Spurs will lose assets and draft capital to get Antetokounmpo. But getting an all-time great who is still in the prime of his career is too hard to pass up. A retooled roster around Wemby, Antetokounmpo and Fox or Castle will arguably be bonafide championship contenders.

